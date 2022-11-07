Submit Release
One of the Leading Job Hiring Agencies in Allentown Talks About Optimizing Warehouse Productivity

The top agencies to find jobs in Allentown, released a white paper on optimizing warehouse productivity and why warehouses are struggling to fill orders.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top agencies to find jobs in Allentown, released a white paper on optimizing warehouse productivity and why warehouses are struggling to fill orders. Demand for products enables warehouses to play a crucial role in the supply chain. When warehouses operate efficiently, customers receive their shipments accurately and quickly, ensuring satisfaction. LaborMax Staffing in Allentown broke it down into 9 steps to optimize warehouse productivity and protect businesses bottom line.

The first step that was mentioned was having safety protocols in place. “An essential part of effectively managing a warehouse is keeping employees safe. With people and products constantly moving around the facility, it’s easy for accidents to occur.” said Linda Ramirez, owner of LaborMax Staffing in Allentown. “Creating and prioritizing safety protocols can protect your people and limit risks to your business.”

Cleaning and organizing a business warehouse is the second step that LaborMax Staffing mention. Mass quantities of product move in and out of a warehouse, and it’s all too easy to take storage shortcuts that lead to disorganization. Within the white paper, LaborMax Staffing mention that business employees should clean and organize their workspaces daily, but deep cleaning and organizing a company’s entire facility 2-3 times a year is essential.

“It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you don’t have enough space when what you really need is a more efficient storage system.” Linda stated related to the third step on maximizing the space. “Even a well-organized warehouse can quickly become disorganized, slowing production and leading to safety hazards. It’s crucial to consistently evaluate your space to make sure you are helping workers be productive.”

Although, there are 9 steps all together, LaborMax Staffing of Allentown did add addition step for optimizing productivity with using Allentown temporary staffing services. “Flexibility is the key to thriving during uncertain times—and our temporary staffing services can help you reach your goals. As one of the top warehouse temp agencies in the country, LaborMax can help you keep up with the time. With the current supply chain issues facing America today, warehouses need to become more strategic about how they operate,” Ramirez added.

For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Allentown or all nine steps in optimizing warehouse productivity, please visit labormax.net or call (610) 936-9972. Companies and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 1301 Chestnut St Suite M, Emmaus, PA 18049.

