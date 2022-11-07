Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,475 in the last 365 days.

LiquidPlanner Announces Expanded Dashboard Views and API

LiquidPlanner, a top project management tool, logo.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner is proud to announce major improvements this month for their LiquidPlanner New product. They introduced a bold new look for Dashboards featuring a highly customizable layout, powerful new widget types, and an expanded filtering model. Additionally, they have unlocked the power of project and portfolio visualization for everyone using LiquidPlanner by making Advanced Dashboards available for all accounts, including those on the FREE Plan.

Vice President of Product, Jen Morrisey says, “Data analysis is essential to the project teams utilizing LiquidPlanner and we’re pleased to offer the full power of Advanced Dashboards to every user moving forward. The Dashboard optimizations in this release make it easier to showcase and export project data across the portfolio. They also pave the way for analytics and reporting features in the coming months.”

LiquidPlanner has also expanded their Open API to include support for advanced filtering, custom data, dependencies, timesheets, managing PTO, and duplicating plan items. Customers using the Open API can create a custom reporting experience by integrating their work metrics, scheduling, and other project data into their digital ecosystem. The Open API is provided for organizations with a paid ULTIMATE Plan.

LiquidPlanner New strives to make managing projects much more streamlined and portfolio insights more accessible with this product release. To learn more about this latest product release, check out their release notes.

Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+1 888-881-2561
email us here

You just read:

LiquidPlanner Announces Expanded Dashboard Views and API

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.