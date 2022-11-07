LiquidPlanner Announces Expanded Dashboard Views and API
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner is proud to announce major improvements this month for their LiquidPlanner New product. They introduced a bold new look for Dashboards featuring a highly customizable layout, powerful new widget types, and an expanded filtering model. Additionally, they have unlocked the power of project and portfolio visualization for everyone using LiquidPlanner by making Advanced Dashboards available for all accounts, including those on the FREE Plan.
Vice President of Product, Jen Morrisey says, “Data analysis is essential to the project teams utilizing LiquidPlanner and we’re pleased to offer the full power of Advanced Dashboards to every user moving forward. The Dashboard optimizations in this release make it easier to showcase and export project data across the portfolio. They also pave the way for analytics and reporting features in the coming months.”
LiquidPlanner has also expanded their Open API to include support for advanced filtering, custom data, dependencies, timesheets, managing PTO, and duplicating plan items. Customers using the Open API can create a custom reporting experience by integrating their work metrics, scheduling, and other project data into their digital ecosystem. The Open API is provided for organizations with a paid ULTIMATE Plan.
LiquidPlanner New strives to make managing projects much more streamlined and portfolio insights more accessible with this product release. To learn more about this latest product release, check out their release notes.
Ted Hawksford
Vice President of Product, Jen Morrisey says, “Data analysis is essential to the project teams utilizing LiquidPlanner and we’re pleased to offer the full power of Advanced Dashboards to every user moving forward. The Dashboard optimizations in this release make it easier to showcase and export project data across the portfolio. They also pave the way for analytics and reporting features in the coming months.”
LiquidPlanner has also expanded their Open API to include support for advanced filtering, custom data, dependencies, timesheets, managing PTO, and duplicating plan items. Customers using the Open API can create a custom reporting experience by integrating their work metrics, scheduling, and other project data into their digital ecosystem. The Open API is provided for organizations with a paid ULTIMATE Plan.
LiquidPlanner New strives to make managing projects much more streamlined and portfolio insights more accessible with this product release. To learn more about this latest product release, check out their release notes.
Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+1 888-881-2561
email us here