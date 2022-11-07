Public Loss Report for Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Regional Colleges

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 7, 2022

The most recent quarterly report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

This report covers the institutions' first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year (July 1 - September 30, 2022).

The Ministry of Advanced Education confirms that there were no losses of money or property at Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges due to fraud or similar illegal acts by employees, suppliers, or contractors.

The Ministry of Advanced Education reports losses by Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

