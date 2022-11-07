U-Save Car & Truck Rental Continues to Expand
U-Save Car & Truck Rental announces new affiliate location opening at the end of 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce the new affiliate location in the beautiful Caribbean Island of Jamaica. The new location is locally owned and operated by Ferone Bryan, who plans to open in December 2022.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Bryan to the U-Save family and look forward to working with his team to create and bring an affordable rental transportation network to Jamaica,” said Jason Brown, U-Save Director of Business Development.
The new affiliate is located at 78 ¾ Hagley Park Road, Mystix Plaza Shop #16, Kingston 10, St. Andrew, Jamaica. Offering a variety of convenient, affordable, and reliable services powered through innovation and technology.
"My excitement levels have not fallen from my first meeting with Jason Brown to the start and process of our implementation phase. I am excited to use our guiding mission to bring U-Save into Jamaica's top 5 car rental companies within the next few years. I am delighted to start this journey to continue bringing affordable rental cars with excellent customer service to the Kingston area," said Ferone Bryan, owner of U-Save Kingston, Jamaica.
Location information:
Phone: (876) 310-1231
Address: 78 ¾ Hagley Park Road
Mystix Plaza Shop #16
Kingston 10, St. Andrew, Jamaica
About U-Save Car & Truck Rental
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest, most recognizable auto rental franchise brand in the U.S., with rental franchisees and affiliates around the world in neighborhoods and local airport locations. U-Save is a value brand providing discounted rentals with fast, friendly, economical service and a personal touch.
