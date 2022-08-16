U-Save Car & Truck Rental announces new location in San Francisco, California
U-Save Car & Truck Rental San Francisco is now open for operation.RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in San Francisco. The new location is locally owned and operated by F. A. Khan.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Khan to the U-Save system and look forward to working with his team to create an affordable, accessible, and environmentally conscious rental transportation network,” said Caleb Smith, U-Save VP of Business Development. “We believe Mr. Khan’s commitment to customer service and strong business background makes him the perfect professional to develop the U-Save system in the bay area.”
The new franchise is located at 2412 Mendell Street in San Francisco, offering various safe and reliable rental vehicles.
“U-Save Car & Truck Rental brings quality and value to the car rental market in San Francisco. We are excited to represent the U-Save Car & Truck Rental brand in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Mr. Khan
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.
Location information:
Phone: 415-259-4746
Address: 2412 Mendell Street
San Francisco, CA 94124
U-Save Marketing & Communications
U-Save Car & Truck Rental
+1 800-438-2300
email us here