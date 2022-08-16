Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,921 in the last 365 days.

U-Save Car & Truck Rental announces new location in San Francisco, California

U-Save Car & Truck Rental

U-Save Car & Truck Rental Logo

U-Save Car & Truck Rental San Francisco is now open for operation.

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in San Francisco. The new location is locally owned and operated by F. A. Khan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Khan to the U-Save system and look forward to working with his team to create an affordable, accessible, and environmentally conscious rental transportation network,” said Caleb Smith, U-Save VP of Business Development. “We believe Mr. Khan’s commitment to customer service and strong business background makes him the perfect professional to develop the U-Save system in the bay area.”

The new franchise is located at 2412 Mendell Street in San Francisco, offering various safe and reliable rental vehicles.

“U-Save Car & Truck Rental brings quality and value to the car rental market in San Francisco. We are excited to represent the U-Save Car & Truck Rental brand in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Mr. Khan

U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.

Location information:
Phone: 415-259-4746
Address: 2412 Mendell Street
San Francisco, CA 94124

U-Save Marketing & Communications
U-Save Car & Truck Rental
+1 800-438-2300
email us here

You just read:

U-Save Car & Truck Rental announces new location in San Francisco, California

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.