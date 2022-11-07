State Superintendent Hofmeister comments on tornado in southeastern Oklahoma

Posted by erin.corbin on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 10:02am
OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 5, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks regarding last night's tornado in southeastern Oklahoma.
"Our hearts go out to the communities of Idabel, Hugo, Valliant, Denison and surrounding towns following last night's tornado. The Oklahoma State Department of Education's crisis response team has provided resources to administrators of the impacted school districts. The agency stands ready to provide other supports as additional needs arise in this ordeal. Our prayers are with all the Oklahomans affected by this devastation and loss."
