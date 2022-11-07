Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,576 in the last 365 days.

State Superintendent Hofmeister comments on tornado in southeastern Oklahoma

Posted by erin.corbin on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 10:02am

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 5, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks regarding last night's tornado in southeastern Oklahoma. 

"Our hearts go out to the communities of Idabel, Hugo, Valliant, Denison and surrounding towns following last night's tornado. The Oklahoma State Department of Education's crisis response team has provided resources to administrators of the impacted school districts. The agency stands ready to provide other supports as additional needs arise in this ordeal. Our prayers are with all the Oklahomans affected by this devastation and loss."

###

 

You just read:

State Superintendent Hofmeister comments on tornado in southeastern Oklahoma

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.