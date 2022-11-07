Gullotta House to Provide Free Thanksgiving Meals for Those in Need

Gullotta House to partner with St. Ann's Church and local restaurants to provide free Thanksgiving meals for community residents facing hardships

OSSINING , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gullotta House, a local Westchester County not-for-profit organization, will be partnering with St. Ann’s Church and local area restaurants to provide free Thanksgiving meals to community residents facing hardships on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 1:45 pm – 6:00 pm at St. Ann’s School Gym located at 16 Elizabeth Street in Ossining, NY. This year’s event will have Gullotta House providing 1,000 free hot meals, with grab and go meals available as well. In addition, Gullotta House will also be delivering over 500 meals to the doors of those who are unable to attend.

“We look forward to once again providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need throughout our community,” said Matthew Gullotta, Founder and President of Gullotta House. “Thanksgiving is a time where families come together to share a meal, and we are thankful to help those in need enjoy Thanksgiving this year.”

“In these trying economic times, HR on the Move, LLC is honored to know and support Matt Gullotta and Gullotta House throughout the year and in their wonderful mission to serve our community by providing Thanksgiving meals for those facing hardships in Westchester County,” said Jeanne Stewart, President of HR on the Move, LLC.

“Rising Tides Alliance is proud to support Gullotta House and their mission of helping Westchester residents facing hardships,” said Rising Tides Alliance member Jenna Roach. “We are thankful to partner with Gullotta House and help those in need enjoy their Thanksgiving.”

“As a long-standing corporate citizen in the communities we serve we are proud to support Gullotta House in their mission to serve the community by providing Thanksgiving meals for those facing hardship,” remarked Michael Dondero, SVP, Division Head for Valley Bank.

This year’s event is sponsored by HR on the Move, Rising Tides Alliance, Valley Bank, along with many other businesses and community members to help make this year a Thanksgiving to remember for those in need.

Donations of turkeys for this year’s event can be dropped off at St. Ann’s rectory on Mondays - Fridays from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. Sponsorship opportunities are available and monetary donations of any size are greatly appreciated. For more information about the available sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation, please visit www.gullottahouse.org or contact Matthew Gullotta directly at (914) 525-0744. For any media inquiries, please contact Chereese Jervis-Hill at (914) 218-3968 or via email at EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.

About Gullotta House: Gullotta House Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization founded in 2015 for the charitable purpose of aiding residents of Westchester County who face financial or other hardships. Gullotta House Inc. assists residents by providing food vouchers, scholarships to aid for the cost of education, much needed family outings and other forms of entertainment, and holiday assistance. Gullotta House is currently running a capital campaign to raise $350K for a five-family home in Westchester County to help families who have been displaced, with $30K raised to-date. For additional information about this organization or their capital campaign, please visit www.gullottahouse.org or contact Matthew Gullotta directly at 914-525-0744 or via email at Gullottahouse@gmail.com.