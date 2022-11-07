Submit Release
Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship - Visit of the Honorable Justin Muzinich, CEO of Muzinich & Co., 8 to 12 November 2022

The Honorable Justin Muzinich, CEO of Muzinich & Co., will visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from 8 to 12 November 2022. He is the 73rd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and the sixth from the United States.

 

Mr Muzinich served as US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, from December 2018 to January 2021, under the Trump Administration.

 

During his visit, Mr Muzinich will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. He will be hosted to lunch by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and a welcome dinner by Mr Lee Tzu Yang, Chairman of the LKYEF.

 

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to bilateral relations with Singapore.

 

7 NOVEMBER 2022

