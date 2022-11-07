Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on The Situation in Myanmar and ASEAN's Approach, 7 November 2022

QUESTION

Mr Saktiandi Supaat: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in view of the focus on Myanmar at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (a) whether Singapore will take a stronger stance against the Tatmadaw and the situation in Myanmar; (b) whether Singapore or ASEAN has discussed the issue of taking a stronger stance against the Tatmadaw with the other countries bordering Myanmar, such as China, India and Bangladesh; and (c) what are the potential escalation steps after ASEAN assesses the implementation progress of the Five-Point Consensus at its November 2022 summits.

REPLY

Singapore has taken a consistent stance following the 1 February 2021 coup in Myanmar. Singapore remains deeply concerned with the dire situation in Myanmar. The tragic consequences arising from the coup launched by the Myanmar military or Tatmadaw have not abated. Singapore and ASEAN are deeply disappointed by the lack of progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus. This Five-Point Consensus was formulated by the ASEAN Leaders and accepted by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at their meeting on 24 April 2021 in Jakarta.

2 Singapore and ASEAN will continue to urge the Tatmadaw to implement the Five-Point Consensus swiftly and fully, and cooperate with the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy on Myanmar to demonstrate progress, such as granting the Special Envoy access to all parties concerned. The ASEAN Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in Myanmar at our meetings in August and October 2022.

3 The ASEAN Leaders will have to assess the progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus at the ASEAN Summits this weekend. They will have to make some difficult decisions to guide ASEAN’s next steps. Singapore remains committed to working with ASEAN Chair Cambodia, fellow ASEAN Member States, and our external partners to facilitate peace and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 NOVEMBER 2022