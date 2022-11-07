Brooklyn Drill Rapper Iffy Foreign Releases Debut Single “Can't Stop Won’t Stop”
Young Brooklyn Drill rapper Iffy Foreign is the next up-in-the Drill phenomenon; Check out his new music video for “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Brooklyn rapper Iffy Foreign is back with the official video for his breakout single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” produced by 808K Antares. This past Friday, Iffy Foreign dropped the video on Youtube. The video arrives on the heels of his last release “Lonely” ft Kyle Richh, which reached over 87k views in a little less than 3 weeks. Now Iffy Foreign is back with an exciting new visual, that features soaring dance moves and designer fashion that upholds the tradition of Brooklyn's unique and unforgettable style. Although Iffy Foreign stays true to New York’s Drill's authentic productions, he adds his own edge with story-telling and reflection.
The past year has been filled with breakout moments for Iffy Foreign. He recently started working with Columbia Records recording artist Fivio Foreign. He also joined the Grammy-nominated Drill Rapper on his tour back in April and landed a deal with Gametime management. Iffy Foreign also featured on Dallas, Texas native Asian Doll's highly anticipated album 'Let's Do A Drill' on the single "Wait". The single received raved reviews and was named one of HotNewHipHop.com's favorite tracks off the project. He also appeared on Asian Doll's latest single "2 SHOTS 2 OPPS". Iffy Foreign is starting to quietly shake up the industry with one impressive release after another.
