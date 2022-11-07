WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA ANNOUNCES: CHRISTINA SCHERWIN NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 24, 2022.
Christina will lead implementation of the organization’s strategy and ensure alignment of the mission and vision of the WWFY.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA welcomes Christina Scherwin, the new COO of the YMCA effective October 24, 2022. Christina will lead implementation of the organization’s strategy and ensure alignment of the mission and vision of the WWFY.
“I’m excited to join the leadership team. Having been involved in the Y and community since moving to Westport in 2014, I understand the challenges we face, as well as the opportunities. I look forward to leveraging my background in competitive fitness, coaching and consulting to enhance our program offerings and a meaningful difference in our community.”, says Christina.
Christina is a two-time Olympian in the javelin for her native Denmark in 2004 and 2008 and a finisher at the 2005 World Championships. In 2022, as a collegiate athlete she was elected to the NCAA Hall of Fame. She has served on the Danish Olympic Athlete Commission and the World Athletics Athlete Commission. While at the University of Oregon, Christina coached athletes to an NCAA Championship, US Olympic Trials, World Championships, and the London and Rio Olympics.
Christina and her family moved to Westport in 2014 where she found purpose as an executive coach. Most recently, she served as VP of Consulting and Sales at Strategy Leaders based in Norwalk, CT.
Christina graduated from Moravian University. She enjoys playing tennis and working out at the Y. Her daughter Emilia is part of the YMCA competitive gymnastics team, and her son Luka enjoys playing basketball and tennis.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is an inclusive non-profit organization that builds wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind, and body. Our cause is to strengthen the community by developing and nurturing youth, motivating healthy living, and fostering social responsibility. We offer financial assistance for membership and programs and welcome all regardless of needs, challenges, or goals.
###
Melanie Brockway
Westport Weston Family YMCA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other