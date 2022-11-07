Submit Release
NAKIVO Adds VMware vSphere 8 IA Compatibility in v10.7.2

With NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.7.2, NAKIVO is one of the first data protection vendors to provide compatibility with vSphere 8 IA

SPARKS, NEVADA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO releases version 10.7.2 of NAKIVO Backup & Replication, the enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution, becoming one of the first data protection vendors to provide compatibility with VMware vSphere 8 IA.

VMware announced the initial availability (IA) of vSphere 8, the latest version of the leading virtualization platform, on October 11, 2022. Now NAKIVO customers can upgrade to vSphere 8 IA to meet the needs of modern distributed workloads and improve the performance of applications while maintaining complete data protection with NAKIVO Backup & Replication.

“Meeting the needs of modern IT infrastructures is an ongoing challenge. "In light of this, it's our team's job to ensure customers can access the latest advancements in distributed workload technology as they continue to rely on our affordable, top-rated, and fast solution for all of their data protection needs,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “With v10.7.2, our customers can get the most out of their virtualization investment and the best data protection possible.”

About NAKIVO Backup & Replication

NAKIVO Backup & Replication is an affordable, top-rated and fast solution that delivers backup, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection of virtual, physical, cloud, and SaaS environments. The solution provides various backup targets, including immutable backups in public clouds (AWS, Wasabi, Microsoft Azure and Backblaze B2), backup for Microsoft 365, NAS Backup, built-in Site Recovery, IT infrastructure monitoring and more.

VMware vSphere 8 IA Compatibility in v10.7.2

NAKIVO Backup & Replication delivers comprehensive data protection for VMware vSphere environments and can be scaled out to support thousands of VMs across different locations. Compatibility with VMware vSphere 8 IA and earlier versions includes:

Incremental backups relying on native VMware Changed Block Tracking
Consistent backup data for Microsoft Exchange Server, SQL Server and Active Directory
Multiple backup destinations: local, CIFS/NFS shares, public clouds (Amazon S3, Wasabi, Microsoft Azure and Backblaze B2), tape, deduplication appliances, etc.
Anti-ransomware protection for backup data in the cloud and on-premises
Instant recovery options, including VM boot, granular and physical to virtual (P2V)
Backup from storage snapshots
Replication and built-in disaster recovery orchestration
Refer to the Backup for VMware vSphere solution brief for more information.

Feature Availability
The new version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication is already available for download. Customers can either update their version of the solution or download the 15-day Free Trial.

Supporting Quote:

“With advanced VM backup features and impressive performance, NAKIVO Backup & Replication has reduced our overall virtualization data protection costs by 60%,” Dan Long, MIS Director at Branch Manufacturing.

RESOURCES

Trial Download: /resources/download/trial-download/
Datasheet: nakivo-backup-replication-datasheet.pdf
Success Stories: /success-stories/

ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup, ransomware protection and disaster recovery solution for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing backup and ransomware recovery software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO boasts 25 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support and a network of 7,000 partners worldwide. Over 24,000 customers in 174 countries trust NAKIVO to protect their data, including major companies like Honda, Cisco, FujiFilm, Coca-Cola and Siemens.

Contact us: Sasha Tolkachova, PR Manager / sasha.tolkachova@nakivo.com / +1 416 845 3381

Sasha Tolkachova
NAKIVO Inc
+380 667524448
