WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA ANNOUNCES: MELANIE BROCKWAY NAMED VP OF COMMUNICATIONS & BRANDING

Melanie Brockway, VP of Communications & Branding at the Westport Weston Family YMCA

The Westport Weston Family YMCA welcomes Melanie Brockway who has joined as VP of Communications and Branding, effective October 17, 2022.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westport, CT: The Westport Weston Family YMCA welcomes Melanie Brockway who has joined as VP of Communications and Branding. She will lead the strategy, development, and implementation efforts to enhance the Y’s brand, messaging, and reach in its 100th year and beyond in the community, as well as deepen understanding of the Y’s mission and cause in the community.

Melanie comes with almost 20 years of experience including brand management, content development, advertising, and marketing for a variety of major product and service brands on both the agency side and in house. Her clients have included PepsiCo, Birds Eye Foods, Panasonic, BIC, Jitterbug, Nestle Waters North America, and ReadyRefresh. Melanie then went on to be Head of Marketing for TVEyes, Inc., a global, SaaS company focused on broadcast media monitoring, and most recently was an Account Director at Doner CX. She is the current Chapter President of the American Marketing Association for Southern CT.

Melanie graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications & Media. She lives in West Norwalk, CT with her husband and two young children. Melanie actively volunteers for a variety of local arts and cultural events in her community. She says, “I learned how to swim at the Y, and now I’m watching my kids learn to swim too. I’m thrilled to have joined the Y and work for an esteemed, local non-profit organization and am eager to use my marketing experience to make a positive impact!” Melanie enjoys live music, photography, swimming, and playing with her kids.

About the WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is an inclusive non-profit organization that builds wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind, and body. Our cause is to strengthen the community by developing and nurturing youth, motivating healthy living, and fostering social responsibility. We offer financial assistance for membership and programs and welcome all regardless of needs, challenges, or goals.

