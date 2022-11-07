Classical-pop Composer and Musical Educator Bonnie Milne Releases New Single “Perception”

Following the international success of her album, “Anticipation” and single, “New Beginnings” the renowned composer and pianist is releasing a new recording.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto-based songwriter, composer and musical educator, Bonnie Milne burst onto the international music scene in 2022, with her critically-acclaimed album, “Anticipation” and her Top 20 radio airplay charting single, “New Beginnings.” Her unique blend of classical piano, strings and pop sensibilities landed Milne earned the musician nominations in the International Singer Songwriters Association, while helping her to earn more than 150K Spotify streams of her songs.

On November 11th, Bonnie Milne will release a brand new single with MTS Records, “Perception.” The song is composed in Bonnie's signature musical style, with key changes and noticeable transitions in the melody. Creating “Perception” has been a cathartic experience for Bonnie, and she hopes that her fans can have the same experience while listening to the song.

"Perception’ is a reminder to myself, to continue to see life’s circumstances as leading to positive outcomes, and to be full of gratitude for the many blessings I do have,” Bonnie says. “Musically, you will notice modulations and transitions in melody and key changes, which emulate the changes that happen in life."

“Perception” features award-winning artist Kevin Fox playing the cello and renowned musician Shane Guse playing the violin.

In addition to perfecting her own craft, Bonnie Milne is also passionate about nurturing budding musical experts from all walks of life. As a musical educator and instructor, she leverages her musical expertise to offer comprehensive learning opportunities for students so they can successfully discover their unique capabilities and grow as artists.

