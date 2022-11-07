Foto Ruano Digitalizes Camera Showroom with SOLUM ESL

Foto Ruano store front at Palma de Mallorca, Spain Camera lenses at the Foto Ruano showroom with Newton Digital Labels showing prices. Foto Ruano Showroom with Display Shelves

Spanish camera retailer Foto Ruano upgrades their facilities with SOLUM’s Newton digital labels to increase work efficiency and enhance customer service.

PALMA DE MALLORCA, BALEARIC ISLANDS, SPAIN, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-standing local family business Foto Ruano upgrades their camera store with SOLUM’s Newton digital labels to increase work efficiency and enhance customer service.

CEO Carlos Ruano Valles decided to install Newton Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) from SOLUM, one of the world’s leading ESL solutions providers, after facing challenges regarding price updates.

The constant market price changes for cameras and other photography-related products made Foto Ruano’s manual price updates very time-consuming and energy-consuming. By installing Newton ESL and integrating the AIMS software into Foto Ruano’s ERP system, the staff can now digitally and automatically update the prices on the labels.

“We have opted for digital labels which allow both our staff and customers to see the real updated prices.” Ruano Valles says. “We are happy with the result and we continue to purchase even more labels.”

However, the Foto Ruano team’s goal in digitalizing their business operation does not stop at price updates and presenting customers with accurate product information.

According to Brand Manager Bruno Pereira, they intend to use Newton ESL to generate an omnichannel, offer localization, and launch promotions. Pereira also expresses future plans of utilizing all of the digital labels’ features.

It is important for Foto Ruano to provide their shoppers with an elevated customer experience. A consumer behavior report in 2021 showed that 90% of consumers are more likely to return and 61% of consumers are more likely to spend if their in-store experience is positive and unique. Valles and Pereira believe that the Newton digital labels will bring that unique experience to their customers.

Foto Ruano is a camera retail store established in 1954 in Mallorca, Spain by CEO Carlos Ruano Valles’s grandfather.

