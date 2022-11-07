Squaretalk Attains ISO 27001 Certificate in Information Security Compliance Across The Globe

The company fulfills internationally recognized security certification requirements to address cybersecurity and privacy protection concerns

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a major cloud call center software provider, has announced that it has received the ISO 27001 certificate. The comprehensive assessment and certification process was performed by Rina, an independent European organization specializing in offering certification and engineering solutions across various industries.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized certificate for an Information Security Management System (ISMS) established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It is considered an industry gold standard that addresses information security management and specifies a set of best practices and controls in dealing with cybersecurity risks. ISO 27001 is a detailed and precise specification for securing data following the concepts of confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

To align with the extensive ISO 27001 certification, any company is obliged to show and adhere to a strict information security framework, concentrating on risk reduction and safeguarding sensitive customer and company data.

During Squaretalk's certification process, Rina's auditors performed a comprehensive assessment of the company in general and across its multiple departments in particular.

Throughout the years, Squaretalk has always placed a strong focus on information security to provide the finest customer experience possible and has taken every precaution to keep the data secure. The ISO 27001 accreditation shows Squaretalk's ongoing commitment to data security at all levels and guarantees that information security is top-of-mind in every department within the company. Increased company resilience, compliance with client requirements and enhanced management procedures that incorporate risk management strategies are just some of the benefits Squaretalk is able to provide to its customers.

“ISO 27001 accreditation shows our customers that we value their confidence in entrusting us with their information and are capable of safeguarding their data and giving them the necessary compliance assurances. This certification serves as a genuine validation of the high-quality controls, procedures, and standards that we already employ at Squaretalk. Moreover, in our security compliance roadmap, ISO accreditation is just one of several phases. Similar measures will be taken in the near future to increase customers’ trust that Squaretalk is maintaining the highest security standards in the sector,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.

“To benefit companies like Squaretalk, their stakeholders and clients, Rina ensures that international standards consider present-day and future business demands. We are happy to officially confirm that Squaretalk has received certification that its information security management system satisfies ISO 27001 standards. The accomplishment of this widely acknowledged certification demonstrates Squaretalk’s dedication to an industry-leading level of security in its business procedures and operations. With the help of this accreditation, the company can show their clients how seriously Squaretalk takes their data privacy,” said Kalin Panev, Country Manager at Rina.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk provides a powerful cloud communication platform helping businesses to boost customer engagement by providing flexible and effective solutions to decentralized teams.

Squaretalk is a multinational tech company operating in Israel and Bulgaria with worldwide coverage and a vast ecosystem of integrations and automations with the most popular business tools such as Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets and many more. To learn more about Squaretalk, visit squaretalk.com

About RINA

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy&Mobility, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2021 of 533 million Euros, over 4,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. To learn more about Rina, visit www.rina.org