A year in action: Loss and damage from COP26 to now
At COP26 Scotland became the first developed nation to acknowledge its moral responsibility to address climate loss and damage when the First Minister pledged £2m of government finance to support practical action in some of the world’s most climate vulnerable countries. The Scottish Government’s commitment aimed to demonstrate how to fund efforts to address loss and damage. A year on, we invite you to hear how that money has been spent and the impact it’s had on communities.