Crystal Khalil & Dr. Nicole LaBeach Partner with Caring For Others to Provide Opportunities for Women in South Africa
It’s an honor to now visit with these young women in person, hear their unique stories, and understand their needs in preparation for our 2023 ISP experience!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach, Volition Enterprises and Sister Diamonds Co-CEOs, are proud to visit South Africa with its partner, Caring For Others, to provide ladies empowerment initiatives and products in Johannesburg from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27 and Cape Town from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7.
— Crystal Khalil
In partnership with Caring For Others, Khalil and LaBeach will provide financial donations, supplies and basic necessities to aspiring young women and children in need. In addition, Khalil, bestselling author and former Porsche North America executive turned CEO, and OWN’s “Put A Ring On It” Host and Master Relationship and Executive Coach LaBeach will increase exposure to ramp up its third International Slumber Party (ISP) slated for November 2023. The previous ISP events brought together more than 10,000 young women from more than 100 countries and were featured on “Good Morning America” and various publications.
“Nicole and I are thrilled to travel across the globe and connect with so many incredible young South African women,” Khalil said. “The two previous International Slumber Parties were heavily populated by young women from the continent of Africa. It’s an honor to now visit with these young women in person, hear their unique stories, and understand their needs in preparation for our 2023 ISP experience!”
In fact, the duo’s Project Coordinator and Johannesburg-native Koketso Mphuthi attended the first ISP as a guest in 2021. She later sent a heartfelt email thanking them for such an amazing experience and requesting a mentorship opportunity. This mentorship with Khalil and LaBeach grew into an internship, and, now, her role as project coordinator.
“Ever since attending the International Slumber Party, I have been inspired to achieve more and see my full potential in my business and personal life,” Mphuthi said. “Ms. Crystal and Dr. Nicole have played such an integral role in my life and provided me with real opportunities, and I can’t wait to meet them and continue working together to impact so many other young women like me.”
Khalil and LaBeach motivate others to build the careers and businesses of their dreams while strengthening the relationships that matter at home, work and in the greater community. The duo harnesses the power of collectivism in all of their brands to effectively illuminate, celebrate and advance the brilliance of individuals.
Caring For Others is a 501c3 working to eradicate poverty. The organization is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life.
For more information about Khalil and LaBeach, please visit www.womanunlimitedlive.com and email info@sisterdiamonds.com. For more information about Caring For Others, please visit caring4others.org. To donate to the mission, please visit paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ARD78TW5ZSBTA.
