Crack Sealing Project Continues This Week in Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project will continue this week in Bradford County.

The week of November 7, the contractor, Vestal Asphalt, will continue performing crack sealing on the following routes in northern Bradford County.



Route 4013 (Berwick Turnpike) in Springfield and Smithfield Townships

Route 4014 (Springfield Road) in Springfield and Smithfield Townships

Route 4018 (Ridgebury Road) in Ridgebury Township

Route 4031 (Coryland Road) in Wells Township



Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.



Vestal Asphalt is the primary contractor for this $628,048 crack sealing project in Bradford and Sullivan counties. Work on this project is expected to be completed by December of 2022.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

