Crack Sealing Project Continues This Week in Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project will continue this week in Bradford County.

The week of November 7, the contractor, Vestal Asphalt, will continue performing crack sealing on the following routes in northern Bradford County. 

Route 4013 (Berwick Turnpike) in Springfield and Smithfield Townships

Route 4014 (Springfield Road) in Springfield and Smithfield Townships

Route 4018 (Ridgebury Road) in Ridgebury Township

Route 4031 (Coryland Road) in Wells Township

Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Vestal Asphalt is the primary contractor for this $628,048 crack sealing project in Bradford and Sullivan counties. Work on this project is expected to be completed by December of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

 

