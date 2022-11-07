'Architectural Digest' Featured North Carolina Waterfront Resort Residence to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

1 Auditorium Cir, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 Contemporary waterfront oasis on the North Carolina coast Stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, designed for recreation Aquatics center with negative edge indoor-outdoor lap pool Panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway & the Atlantic

This highly crafted residence features thoughtful treatment of water, featuring an indoor-outdoor pool, 50-foot floating dock, boathouse, and more.

Working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on the sale of 1 Auditorium Circle sets the stage for an extraordinary opportunity to maximize property value and to ultimately find the home’s next owner.” — Nick Phillips, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formerly featured as a “Property of the Month” in Architectural Digest, 1 Auditorium Circle is a modern marvel of engineering. The 8,622-square-foot contemporary waterfront resort residence will auction in December Without Reserve via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their December Global Sale. Listed for $13.9 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder, regardless of price, in cooperation with Landmark Sotheby's International Realty listing agents Nick Phillips and Sam Crittenden. Bidding is scheduled to open 9 December and conclude 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Just as the world’s finest art, automobiles, and antiques are sold at auction, so, too, is luxury real estate. Working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on the sale of 1 Auditorium Circle sets the stage for an extraordinary opportunity to maximize property value and to ultimately find the home’s next owner,” added Nick Phillips, Listing Agent.

Located on Harbor Island, nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, this waterfront resort residence is a modern marvel of engineering as timeless as the vistas surrounding it. Inspired by tropical modernism designs by Hawaiian Modern Architect, Vladimir Ossipoff with a timeless mid-century flair, the architecturally exposed structural steel, cast-in-place concrete, and Fleetwood fenestration form a stunning canvas for truly luxurious fixtures and finishes. No expense has been spared with eco-friendly design decisions, including the Geothermal Mechanical System, built indoors to last for years to come, Crestron Home Automation, and Photovoltaic System. Floor-to-ceiling windows blur the line between indoors and out, embracing the landscape and seashore from every room. Designed for recreation, the polished concrete floors of the interior pair with Ipe ceilings, and architecturally sawn white oak and American walnut wall panels inlaid with African Wenge. Exquisite entertaining spaces are rivaled only by the views beyond them. The ground-level aquatics center provides the perfect setting for a dip in the 25-meter negative edge lap pool, heated for year-round comfort, while the rooftop terrace offers a space for relaxation and stunning sunset views. The North Carolina coast grants more than just sweeping ocean views: a private deep-water marina and boathouse constructed of structural steel, concrete, and Ipe make for a golden ticket to the best of seaside living. A fifty-foot floating dock awaits a yacht, with a 24,000lb boat lift and ample dockage for auxiliary watercraft.

Additional features include floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, many opening to terraces for a truly seamless indoors-to-out experience; Ipe ceilings, architecturally sawn white oak and American walnut wall panels inlaid with African Wenge, and polished concrete floors throughout; Chef’s kitchen with massive center island; Deep-water marina and boathouse constructed of structural steel, concrete, and Ipe; Home theater; Sauna; Rooftop terrace; two indoor/outdoor showers; Elevator; a Geothermal Mechanical System, Crestron Home Automation, and Photovoltaic System—all just 20 minutes to historic Downtown Wilmington and the Wilmington International Airport.

“No detail or expense has been spared in the build of this property,” commented Sam Crittenden, Listing Agent. “From the Geothermal Mechanical System, Crestron Home Automation, and Photovoltaic System to the sheer quality of materials and craftsmanship, this home was built to last for generations to come.”

Five miles of pristine sandy beaches and endless blue waters surround Wrightsville Beach. This breathtaking island is adored by locals and visitors alike for embodying the natural beauty Carolina is known for, with the ocean itself right at your doorstep. Warm southern hospitality and gorgeous sunny weather make it easy to enjoy the town’s resort amenities, fresh-to-table dining, and beach boutiques. Named one of the world’s top surfing towns by National Geographic, the water recreation in Wrightsville Beach has no rival. If staying dry is your preference, wander the historic square or run “The Loop” fitness trail. Wilmington’s vibrant riverfront and unbeatable nightlife are only a short drive away, putting all the amenities and offerings of America’s Best Riverfront at your fingertips.

1 Auditorium Circle is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the December Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 33 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

About Sotheby’s International Realty

With global listings in over 79 countries and territories, Sotheby’s International Realty boasts one of the most extensive, and impressive, collections of luxury homes, condos, townhomes, and villas on the market. What’s more, this global footprint means Sotheby’s International Realty has experts in every part of the world, ready to assist clients at every stage of their buying and selling journey with the aid of innovative technology and unrivaled service. Whether you’re moving on or moving forward, nothing compares to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Waterfront Resort Residence | Wrightsville Beach, NC