Greenbuild International Conference + Expo 2022 Wraps in San Francisco
We have a moral obligation to be persistent, resilient and hopeful for the future of the built environment.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenbuild International Conference + Expo closed on Friday in San Francisco with a 72% increase in attendance. The largest sustainable building event in the United States took place at the LEED Gold Moscone Center and gave the industry a whole new perspective on what it means to be green – taking attendees behind the scenes of some of San Francisco’s most sustainable spaces (including Google’s Bay View Campus and Microsoft’s Silicon Valley Campus), providing inspirational keynotes from Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda, and Dr. Jean Rogers, Global Head of ESG at Blackstone, conveying tactical information on the most cutting edge trends in accredited education sessions, and providing hands on experience with new technology in the Expo Hall.
Speaking to a standing-room only crowd, Jane Fonda riveted the audience with stories of her own climate change activism, urging the audience to continue the work they’re doing to confront the climate crisis and make the built environment resilient. “We have a moral obligation to be persistent, resilient and hopeful for the future of the built environment,” Fonda stated to the packed house.
During Thursday’s Keynote, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Dr. Philip Fine, and the Department of Transportation’s Heather Holsinger each spoke about the impact that the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is having on their respective agencies, and programs that they are implementing to meet the Biden Administration’s aggressive goals.
In addition, Greenbuild featured nearly 200 educational sessions, and over 400 industry speakers. Topics covered included ESG, sustainable finance, federal, state and local policy, decarbonization, equity and much more.
New this year, Greenbuild collaborated with the Industrial Wood Based Construction Conference, bringing together 50 new exhibitors to the Expo Floor and 15 specialized sessions on modular construction and mass timber.
Attendees also got a taste of interactive venues in San Francisco with a VIP Party at SPIN and Greenbuild’s 20th Anniversary Event, with record attendance at the LEED Platinum Exploratorium.
During the day, participants took advantage of various networking opportunities and wellness activities including morning run/walks, yoga, a wellness room, as well as the USGBC’s annual Women in Green Luncheon, speed networking, roundtable discussions, birds-of-a-feather groups, the Greenbuild Book Club, and more.
If you missed it, on-demand access to Greenbuild content will be available through December 31, 2022. Visit www.greenbuildexpo.com for information.
For 2023, Greenbuild will continue its sustainability promise in Washington D.C., September 26-29th.
