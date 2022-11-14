RetailNext Acquires UK Counting and Footfall Solutions Specialist from Ipsos
Retail intelligence pioneer adds 40 employees, opens new offices in UK and Philippines
RetailNext is growing fast, and carefully planned acquisitions and partnerships will continue to be central to our growth strategy as we build out global bandwidth."SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext, the leading analytics solution for brick-and-mortar retailers, today announced the acquisition of Retail Performance, the UK-based people-counting and footfall solutions from Ipsos, one of the world leaders in Market Research. The deal strategically positions RetailNext for further rapid growth in the UK and European retail intelligence space and coincides with the company's opening of new offices, headcount expansion, and onboarding of major new customers.
As part of the acquisition, RetailNext will open new offices in both the UK and the Philippines and will add around 40 employees to its headcount. Current Retail Performance customers will continue to receive the same world-class service they currently enjoy and will also benefit from access to RetailNext’s game-changing in-store sensors, analytics, and AI-augmented intelligence capabilities.
Retail Performance is an Ipsos offer that tracks over 1 billion customer visits per year across more than 4,500 retail locations in 50 countries. With a team of seasoned retail experts and an impressive portfolio of long-standing client relationships, Retail Performance augments RetailNext’s existing capabilities to give global retail brands reliable and actionable customer intelligence needed to manage staffing, optimize business processes, and elevate the customer experience.
By acquiring Retail Performance, RetailNext deepens its presence in the UK market, cementing its strategic growth into the British and European retail sectors and expanding the company’s global footprint. RetailNext’s industry-leading retail intelligence solutions are already trusted by over 400 retail brands, and its M&A-driven expansion strategy will unlock new possibilities for the evolving needs of the retail industry.
As part of the deal, Ipsos also, becomes a minority shareholder in RetailNext, to explore future solutions in global retail and consumer services.
Alexei Agratchev, RetailNext Co-Founder and CEO comments:
“RetailNext is growing fast, and carefully planned acquisitions and partnerships will continue to be central to our growth strategy as we build out global bandwidth and bring our best-of-breed retail solutions into new markets. Retail Performance is a leader in the footfall-tracking space, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming them into the family as we expand our mission in the UK and beyond.”
Craig Bradley, Ipsos’ Global Head of Channel Performance adds:
“We are delighted to have cemented this future partnership with RetailNext. The partnership ensures Ipsos retail clients will continue to have access to footfall data and puts us in a strong position to expand Ipsos’ Channel Performance services and bring solutions to market which reinvent retail analytics and insight.”
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
About Ipsos
Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.
Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts, and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide the true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions, and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.
“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.
Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 indexes and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS: FP www.ipsos.com
Judith Subban
RetailNext
