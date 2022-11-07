Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 289,514 in the last 365 days.

Update: I-83 Open to Unrestricted Traffic in Dauphin County

11/07/2022

​Harrisburg, PA – Interstate 83 is now open to unrestricted traffic in both northbound and southbound directions in Dauphin County. 

Sections of I-83 were closed Friday night so two damaged beams could be removed from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township. 


The bridge, which carries traffic from southbound I-83 to Paxton Street at Exit 45, also is open.


Lobar Site Development, Inc., of Dillsburg is the contractor on this $663,968 project. Work includes removing two damaged steel beams, installing concrete barrier, and paving, 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


You just read:

Update: I-83 Open to Unrestricted Traffic in Dauphin County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.