Update: I-83 Open to Unrestricted Traffic in Dauphin County

11/07/2022

​Harrisburg, PA – Interstate 83 is now open to unrestricted traffic in both northbound and southbound directions in Dauphin County.

Sections of I-83 were closed Friday night so two damaged beams could be removed from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township.







The bridge, which carries traffic from southbound I-83 to Paxton Street at Exit 45, also is open.





Lobar Site Development, Inc., of Dillsburg is the contractor on this $663,968 project. Work includes removing two damaged steel beams, installing concrete barrier, and paving,



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



