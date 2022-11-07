Optymize Launches Network of Best Remote Blockchain Engineers Ready To Work With Top Companies
Optymize has launched the Remote Blockchain Specialization Network to offer innovative blockchain development solutions for Fortune 500 Companies.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optymize is a network of top-vetted remote engineers. This network focuses on equipping tech companies with talented remote developers. They offer developers for different roles like a full stack, backend, and frontend. Recently, they have offered engineers in emerging technologies such as blockchain, VR/AR and metaverse. Optymize developers are at the forefront of innovation and development. The developers have worked on innovative projects like NFT, the Internet of Things, Data Storage and many other blockchain applications. These technologies are disrupting world businesses in many sectors. Optymize is also looking forward to applying its distributed network of blockchain developers to address the current needs for the development of tech industries.
Over the past three years, demand for blockchain developers has increased. According to reports, there are as many as 14 job openings for only one blockchain engineer. Blockchain developers are in very high demand across industries like FinTech and entertainment.
“Optymize impressed us with their ability to bring us quality blockchain developers at an optimal price,” says Alan Finkel of Union Editorial. Union Editorial hired six developers from Optymize to build a blockchain-based platform in 2021. The developers built a financial payment system called Collection Account Management(CAMA).
Many Fortune 500 organizations are supporting blockchain development initiatives. Also, building technology teams to overcome blockchain development needs. This is a proactive situation of faster and more innovative development. It has resulted in rising demand for top-quality blockchain developers. As a result, Optymize launched a Remote Blockchain Specialization Network. The network aims to bridge the gap between talent and development companies. This network will assist development companies to get quality remote blockchain developers and overcome the obstacle of the talent gap. Optymize has onboarded over 100 skilled and talented blockchain engineers as of today. These developers worked on projects like NFT, FinTech, MarTech, EdTech, Cryptocurrency, and many more.
Optymize partnered with Solulab to offer top blockchain development expertise to their clients. Solulab is a software development company that provides blockchain development experts and services. Union Editorial, Rebid and Bright HealthCare are some of the initial clients of Optymize and Solulab.
Optymize's Remote Blockchain Specialization Network offers top talents to many Fortune 500 companies. “Using our network, companies can onboard remote blockchain developers in as less as 48 hours. Also, our easier onboarding process improves the integration of the remote developers with the core team,” said Chintan Thakkar, Director of Optymize. Optymize developers helped many clients in overcoming security traceability issues. They also fixed and increased speed issues in blockchain applications like smart contracts, hyper ledger and supply chain tracking systems.
Chintan Thakkar
Optymize
+1 347 270 8590
info@optymize.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn