Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute Names Stephanie Wells as New President

Stephanie Wells, President

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute (IFPI) has named Stephanie Wells as President. Wells brings more than 20 years of experience in economic development, workforce development, public affairs, research, and policymaking to the job.

The Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute is a not-for-profit governmental research organization focused on the impact of taxing policies and spending practices in Indiana.

“We are pleased to have Stephanie taking the reins at the IFPI,” said Andy Miller, Managing Principal at Bose Public Affairs Group and Chair of the IFPI’s Board of Directors. “Her background in state government along with her research and analysis expertise will be a significant asset to the Institute.”

Wells is the Founder of Wells Strategy + Solutions, which provides clients with assistance on workforce development, economic development, policy solutions, research, and data analysis, along with logic and data modeling. Previously she was Vice President of Workforce Development for the Indiana Manufacturers Association. Wells also served as Senior Fiscal Analyst for the Indiana Legislative Services Agency, and in a variety of roles for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency. While at the housing agency she oversaw the creation of the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network and the Hardest Hit Fund, a $220 million federal initiative to help troubled homeowners keep their homes during the worst years of the Great Recession.

“I look forward to helping grow the IFPI and its programming and research activities,” said Wells. “My focus will be on continuing the IFPI’s tradition of guiding solid, nonpartisan policy in Indiana.”

Wells started as President the last week of October.

###

About the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute

Formed in 1987, the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute is a private, not-for-profit governmental research organization. The IFPI is the only independent sources of continuing research into the effect of taxing policies and spending practices in Indiana.