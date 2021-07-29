Former U.S. Surgeon General Joins RHI Foundation Board

Three New Appointments Enhance Medical, Legal Expertise

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana (RHI) Foundation recently added three new members to its Board of Directors, including former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Mr. Alex Limontes, trial attorney and managing partner at Hurst Limontes, and Dr. Lance Trexler, rehabilitation expert in traumatic brain injury have also joined the board.

Adams served as America’s 20th Surgeon General from 2016-2020, leading the 6,000-person U.S. Public Health Service during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. He was previously the Indiana State Health Commissioner under then-Governor Mike Pence where he handled Ebola, Zika, the nation’s largest HIV and Hepatitis C outbreak associated with IV drug use, and a lead contamination situation in northern Indiana. Adams holds a degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, and a master’s in public health from UC Berkeley.

Dr. Adams’ work reflects his lifelong commitment to fighting for people with limited healthcare access, chronic disease, substance abuse disorder, mental illness, and the opioid epidemic.

“All of our board members bring such value added to the entire RHI system of care,” said Dr. Dan Woloszyn, CEO of RHI. “Dr. Adams’ personal, professional, clinical experience, and community focus across our industry, and his focus on evidence-based medicine across a patient’s continuum of care aligns with RHI expertise in exceeding our patients’ needs as well as the community. We are excited to work with him and our newly appointed board members on our team.”

Mr. Alex Limontes, a bilingual attorney of Cuban descent from Florida, moved to Indiana to attend Hanover College. He graduated from the Indiana University School of Law and began his career as a trial attorney with the Marion County Public Defender Agency. Soon after, Alex started working with the Law Office of William W. Hurst which eventually became Hurst Limontes LLC. Mr. Limontes has been recognized by his peers in publications like Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers. In addition, Alex has dedicated much of his time volunteering with State and Local Bar Associations.

An strong advocate of community involvement, Mr. Limontes has volunteered with Indianapolis organizations such as the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, the Julian Center, and the Muslim Legal Clinic. At the Julian Center, Mr. Limontes worked with Latino women who were victims of domestic violence. In addition, he served as Chairman of the Board for the Emberwood Center, an addiction treatment facility that serves a significant portion of the Hispanic Community, and as Vice Chairman of Addiction Services for the Mental Health American of Indiana Board of Directors.

Dr. Lance Trexler spent four decades as a rehabilitation neuropsychologist, including clinical, administrative, clinical research and teaching activities. He has committed his career to providing rehabilitation services to people with acquired brain injury and their families, to developing new brain injury rehabilitation programs and services, and to providing professional training and promoting evidence-based rehabilitation services for people with brain injury.

While working at RHI, Dr. Trexler, an internationally recognized pioneer in adapting neuropsychological knowledge to helping people with brain injury live more fulfilling lives, led the development and enhancement of Resource Facilitation, a treatment model for brain injury that significantly improves return to work and school, reduces level of disability, and decreases recidivism for individuals. Today RHI provides Resource Facilitation throughout Indiana, helping approximately 250 people at any one time. Dr. Trexler was honored with the Indiana Senator Patricia Miller Award for Exceptional Leadership and Advocacy for Hoosiers with Brain Injury in 2019 for this research, clinical program development and governmental advocacy for Resource Facilitation.

The RHI Foundation provides philanthropic support for non-operational priorities of the nonprofit RHI, which is considered by rehabilitation experts and patients to be the best and most comprehensive rehabilitation hospital system in the Midwest. The Foundation invests in research, education and training, technology and equipment, quality-of-life programs, and other initiative to attract the best clinicians and provide the best patient care, outcomes, and experience possible.

The Foundation’s initiatives include an adaptive sports program with more than 300 participants enjoying everything from wheelchair basketball to waterskiing. In addition, the Foundation raised funding for RHI’s Balance Tutor. Used to improve patient mobility in real world circumstances, it is the fourth device of its kind in the United States.