PowerDMARC Exhibits at Black Hat MEA 2022, Saudi Arabia
PowerDMARC joins the Black Hat MEA 2022 event at Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre, Saudi ArabiaMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East’s most exciting cybersecurity exposure event, Black Hat MEA, is taking place on the 15th to 17th of November, 2022, and PowerDMARC, a US-based full-stack email authentication SaaS provider is on the exhibitor list! This year the event will be bringing together the world’s best security minds to exchange their insights with the world’s leading CISOs and infosec executives.
PowerDMARC is a leading provider of SaaS-based email authentication solutions, to expedite email security implementations for organizations, governments, and MSSPs/MSPs. Their goal is to promote a safer emailing experience to businesses across the globe with their advanced suite of email authentication protocols that includes DMARC, SPF, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI protocol deployment, monitoring, and management, along with a variety of other exclusive features.
“We are thrilled to exhibit at Black Hat MEA, Saudi Arabia, and are looking forward to our participation in the event,” said Ahona Rudra, Marketing Director of PowerDMARC. “Our relevance in the field of email security branches from the fact that we offer a complete stack of email authentication solutions to organizations, governments, and MSPs, that is easy to use, effective, and tactfully engineered, served over a scalable and interactive platform. This will allow companies to take control of their own email domains, and protect themselves against rampant forms of cybercrime like phishing, spoofing, and ransomware attacks.”
Black Hat MEA is a pivotal security exposure event in the Middle East and Africa for MSP/MSSPs, being held at Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre, Saudi Arabia from the 15th to 17th of November 2022. You can visit PowerDMARC at Booth: H4.D15 on the days of the event. For more information visit https://blackhatmea.com/.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a full-stack email authentication SaaS platform that brings together all protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT into a single platform, helping organizations combat phishing attacks, spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. PowerDMARC is a multi-tenant MSP/MSSP Whitelabel-ready platform for partners.
PowerDMARC is trusted by global organizations and governments, with 300+ MSP/MSSP partners and 1000+ customers worldwide.
https://powerdmarc.com
MENAINFOSEC LLC
PowerDMARC
+1 2176507167
marketing@powerdmarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn