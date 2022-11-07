Lanteria Launches Essentials, A Cutting-Edge Solution for HR Teams
Essentials provides an Easy Bridge from Excel to Professional HR Processes
Essentials caters towards smaller businesses, focusing on companies with 50 or more employees. Especially companies in the process of scaling. The product focuses on security, and customization.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lanteria, the leading human resources (HR) system for Microsoft users recently announced the launch of Lanteria Essentials - the perfect solution for managing an HR team's day-to-day tasks. The streamlined HRM solution is made to cater to both small and mid-sized businesses.
Lanteria Essentials offers companies an easy way to transition from a simpler Excel data system to a more robust HR solution. Essentials is similar to other Lanteria HR solutions, and covers various HR processes, making people management easy — from automated onboarding to PTO tracking, employee charts and reports.
“We are launching a new tier to our product line, Lanteria Essentials, which caters more towards smaller businesses. Essentials allows us to focus on companies with 50 or more employees, where our current product focuses on enterprise customers. We’ve placed a lot of attention towards making this product not only highly customizable, but secure,” said Andrew Swiler, CEO of Lanteria.
According to Swiler, Lanteria Essentials is for companies starting to scale. They’ve outgrown Excel and need a more professional, all-encompassing HR product. It provides a safe and secure place to keep important documents including employee contracts and compensation as well as the ability to track employee attendance and vacation days.
Essential features include:
Employee records & salaries
Secure company documents database
Organizational chart
Employee and manager self-service
Probation reviews
Time-off and absence management
Out-of-the-office calendar
Library of reports and dashboards
Mobile App
“Just like our enterprise product, Essentials caters predominantly to Microsoft users and security minded organizations. It’s highly customizable and very easy to adapt to almost any company’s specific workflow and HR structures. Our competitors, on the other hand, tend to have solutions that are very rigid, forcing companies to adapt their HR processes to fit their product molds,” said Swiller.
About Lanteria
Lanteria, provides the world’s most flexible human resources (HR) system for Microsoft users. With a 30-person team working across India, Europe, and the U.S.
Founded in 2006, Lanteria is a market leader serving 200K global users in 40 countries, including some of the world’s most recognizable brands. The company offers the most flexible HR management platform available on the market today. Lanteria HR integrates with any edition of SharePoint 2013, 2016, 2019 and Office 365, and continues to develop a close relationship with Microsoft technologies, achieving Microsoft Gold Status in 2018 and being recognized as a Microsoft Preferred Partner in 2019.
For more information on Lanteria Essentials features and pricing, visit: www.lanteria.com/
