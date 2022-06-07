FirstPrinciples Acquires Leading Human Resources Management Platform Lanteria
FirstPrinciples and Lanteria are both fully remote companies with teams across the world.
In today’s complex hiring environment, strong recruitment initiatives are key to long-term business success. We hear all the time how challenging it is to hire and retain employees.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FirstPrinciples announced today the acquisition of Lanteria, providers of the world’s most flexible hu-man resources (HR) system for Microsoft users. FirstPrinciples is a private equity firm fo-cused on the growth of business-to-business (B2B), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. With the acquisition of the leading HR platform for Microsoft users, FirstPrinciples now provides unique op-erational support to its portfolio of companies.
Founded in 2006, Lanteria is a market leader now serving 200K global users in 40 countries, includ-ing some of the world’s most recognizable brands. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Wash-ington and offers the most flexible HR management platform available on the market today. Lanteria HR integrates with any edition of SharePoint 2013, 2016, 2019 and Office 365, and continues to develop a close relationship with Microsoft technologies, achieving Microsoft Gold Status in 2018 and being recognized as a Microsoft Preferred Partner in 2019.
“In today’s complex hiring environment, strong recruitment initiatives are key to long-term business success,” said Andrew Swiler, Partner, FirstPrinciples. “FirstPrinciples serves a diverse range of clients around the world, and we hear often how challenging it is to onboard new employees. Lanteria is the best business tool available to strengthen a company‘s recruitment and onboarding processes – hel-ping you attract and retain the best talent.“
Backed by a 110-person team working across India, Ukraine, and the U.S., FirstPrinciples brings extensive experience growing B2B SaaS companies in the Martech, Fintech, and HR space, including Syndicationpro.com.
FirstPrinciples’ unique marketing and sales playbooks helps portfolio companies generate new sources of revenue. FirstPrinciples product engineering team helps teams build enterprise grade ap-plications.
Andrew Swiler will step in as the new CEO of Lanteria. He has 10 years of hands-on work experi-ence as an entrepreneur and technology executive. The acquisition is backed by investors that in-clude Tinyseed and Smash.VC. FirstPrinciples has been shortlisted for the title of Best SEO Agen-cy of the Year by the prestigious Global Agency Awards.
About FirstPrinciples
FirstPrinciples is a venture holding company that starts, acquires, and advises B2B SaaS Companies. Leverage the network, capital, and operator expertise of FirstPrinciples to scale your B2B SaaS com-pany stress-free.
About Lanteria
Lanteria is a leading developer of Human Resource Management, Talent Acquisition, Performance Management, and Learning Management software, based on a Microsoft SharePoint platform. We deliver high-quality software solutions that boost the efficiency of our customers’ business with streamlined and integrated HRM processes.
