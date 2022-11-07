Submit Release
Global Magnesium Glycinate Market to reach USD 7 million by 2028

Market Research Reports Inc.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnesium glycinate is a supplement that boosts magnesium levels in people with mineral deficiency. Our bodies naturally contain magnesium, but factors like medication interactions, soil depletion, and diets filled with nutrient-poor processed foods mean that some of us (especially older people) aren't getting enough of it.

Magnesium glycinate has been reported to have very good absorption levels and is also one of the gentlest supplements for gut health. Magnesium supplements can help treat migraines, anxiety, chronic pain, heart disease, and diabetes.

The global Magnesium Glycinate market is projected to reach US$ 7 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 5 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2023 and 2028.

Magnesium glycinate is a good supplement for people recovering from bariatric surgery or anyone at risk for magnesium levels.

The global magnesium glycinate is mainly produced in America and China; they occupy a share of about 60%. North America is the largest market, has a share of about 57%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, with shares of 22% and 18%, separately.

Global top two manufacturers of Magnesium Glycinate occupied a share of nearly 46%; key players covered in this report are:

>Novotech Nutraceuticals
>Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical
>Hebei Granray Bioproducts
>Hebei Liwellso Biotech
>Shanpar Industries

