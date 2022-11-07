Diagnostics Elite Signs a Strategic Agreement with Nahdi Care to Operate Radiology Centers

Submit Release
JEDDAH, WESTERN REGION, SAUDI ARABIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostics Elite, the leading company in teleradiology, through its arm, Premier Diagnostics Medical Company, which is specialized in establishing and operating radiology imaging centers, signed yesterday a strategic agreement with Nahdi Care clinics to establish and operate radiology centers in various cities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at an estimated total cost exceeding SAR 165 million.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Bander Al-Hazmi, General Manager of Diagnostics Elite, and Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO of Al Nahdi Medical, in the presence of a number of representatives of the two companies.

Under the agreement, specialized medical imaging centers will be established in different branches of Nahdi Care clinics to provide CT and MRI services using the latest medical devices and technologies, including artificial intelligence techniques and smart communication applications, guaranteeing patients the best diagnostic quality with the lowest radiation doses, according to international standards.

Mr. Bander Al-Hazmi confirmed that this partnership will provide an opportunity to attract and employ national medical competencies as the current time is the most appropriate to expand medical investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially with the acceleration of implementing Saudi Vision 2030, specifically the National Transformation Program in the health sector, which called for expanding the provision of e-health services and digital solutions, improving access to primary health care services, and enabling comprehensive healthcare systems to cover all regions of the Kingdom and to be a comprehensive and effective health care system based on the wellness of the individual and the society.

Diagnostic Elite is the first licensed company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in providing teleradiology services and has acquired a reputation of high reliability in the field of radiology emanating from the high-quality services that it has provided over the past six years.

Furthermore, the business development manager of Diagnostics Elite, Mr. Mohamad El Jammal, expressed his happiness at signing this agreement, noting that the partnership with Nahdi Care clinics came as a strategic option to consolidate the strong relationship between the two parties to provide comprehensive and sustainable medical services. He confirmed: “This agreement is the first expansionary step within a series of future strategic objectives.”

