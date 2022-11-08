Worth Media and Chalice Connect Forge a Strategic Partnership to Launch the Worth Leading Advisor Program

Chalice will power a white-label marketplace platform to digitally deliver benefits to all advisors in the Worth Leading Advisor Program.

Our technology will give Worth advisors access to much-needed solutions, but also deliver true value and savings to all who are battling inflation.” — Keith Gregg

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalice Connect is pleased to announce its partnership with Worth Media to launch a platform that provides brand amplification, business benefits and savings to top wealth advisors. Chalice will power a white-label marketplace platform to digitally deliver benefits to all advisors in the Worth Leading Advisor Program and affiliated companies. The strategic partnership allows Worth Media to offer advisors fortune-500 benefits; utilizing single sign-on technology for easy access to hundreds of solutions that help advisors increase earnings, decrease expenses, and enhance their enterprise value.

“I am very excited about this partnership with Paul Stamoulis, Josh Kampel, and the team at Worth Media,” states Keith Gregg, CEO of Chalice Connect. “We’re looking forward to being a featured resource as part of the Worth Leading Advisor Program. Our marketplace technology and partner stack will give Worth the means to not only provide advisors instant access to much-needed products and services, but also deliver true value and savings to all who are battling inflation.”

The pairing of the two companies will enable wealth advisors, both small and large, the ability to focus on their clients while ensuring access to back-office support, client acquisition and lead generation tools, affordable group health insurance, succession planning, legal, cyber security, and hundreds of other industry leading business resources at discounted prices.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chalice on our Leading Advisor Program. The combination of our two offerings represents a powerful way for top advisors in the financial, legal and insurance areas to increase profile and share key insights across our affluent and highly engaged Worth audience,” says Paul Stamoulis, Executive Vice President of Worth Media.

“For the past 30 years, Worth has been known as one of the leading providers of financial insights for the advisor community and their clients," says Josh Kampel, CEO of Worth. "Our platform has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of our community. We're happy to partner with the Chalice Network on the newest iteration of the Leading Advisor program.”

About Worth Media

Worth is a global media platform connecting a community that embraces worth beyond wealth. We inspire and inform a community of successful and influential individuals to be their best selves and make an impact on the world. For more information on Worth Media, visit www.worth.com.

Learn more about Worth Leading Advisors at https://www.worth.com/advisor-directory/

About Chalice Connect

Chalice Connect is a PaaS (Platform as a Service) company purpose-built and motivated to connect small to mid-sized business owners with reputable, trusted partners and industry leaders. Through marketplace technology, independent business owners can achieve economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value by using and engaging with a library of deeply discounted services. Chalice’s goal is to help expand brands into networks, through the power of technology and connection. Learn more about Chalice Connect at www.chaliceconnect.com.