Global piezoelectric pressure sensor market to reach USD 556.5 million by 2028
The top three manufacturers of piezoelectric pressure sensors occupied nearly 38% global market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piezo sensors are used within many sensors and devices mainly to measure dynamic pressure. They convert a physical parameter, for example, acceleration or pressure, into an electrical signal.
The global piezoelectric pressure sensor market is projected to reach USD 556.5 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 412.7 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023 and 2028.
Piezo sensors measure the change in pressure, acceleration, or strain by converting them into electrical charges. They offer very high sensitivity, which makes them very well suited to applications within patient monitoring.
The global piezoelectric pressure sensor is mainly produced in North America and Europe, occupying a share of over 50%. North America is the largest market, has a share of about 33%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share of about 30%.
Piezo sensors are used for many applications; some examples are
>Intruder alarms
>PIN pads
>Key fobs
>Alarm Clocks
>Fire alarms
>Carbon monoxide detectors, etc.
Piezo Sensors are important part of medical devices and are used in the;
>Pulse measurement
>Stethoscopes
>Anaesthesia Effectiveness
>Sleep Studies
>Pacemakers
Our report covers industry applications in broad categories; which are
>Aerospace
>Industrial Application
>Biomedical Science
Global top three manufacturers of piezoelectric pressure sensors occupied a share of nearly 38%. Players covered in this report are:
>PCB Piezotronics
>Meggitt Sensing Systems
>Baumer
>Kistler
>Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics
>AVL
>Dytran Instruments
>BD Sensors
>DJB Instruments
>Fatri
>Sinocera Piezotronics
