TOCA Social chooses Deepen AI’s calibration suite for targetless camera calibration

Deepen Calibrate brings down time taken for multi-sensor calibration from hours to seconds

Targetless calibration for TOCA Social’s soccer playing box camera setup brings down the time taken to calibrate by more than 85%

By using Deepen Calibrate, TOCA is able to save hundreds in man hours which has significantly reduced the downtime for our sensors. The data visualization makes it very powerful” — Dr. Conrad Spiteri, Global Head of Technology, TOCA Social