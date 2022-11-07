Québec Nickel Advancing Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Project, Receives Noteworthy Endorsement from Mining Analyst

Drill section showing the locations of selected holes completed at the Fortin Sill Ni-Cu-PGE Zone in relation to discovery outcrop, annotated with interpretation of possible mineralized trend

Québec Nickel Corp (CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF) 100%-owned Ducros Project has several key criteria that make it an emerging copper-nickel PGE play to watch.

We estimate for the 7 intersections disclosed by QNI in the Fortin Sill system an average of 4.95m @ 0.72% Ni, 0.78% Cu, 1.32 g/t Pt-Pd-Au.” — Eric Lemieux, Mining Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Québec Nickel Corp (CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF) (Frankfurt: 71B) is the subject of a review from Mining Analyst Eric Lemieux following a site visit of the Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Project located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt, Québec -- full copy of the analyst's review may be viewed at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/qu%C3%A9bec-nickel-corp-qni-cse-ducros-project-searching-copper-lemieux/ online.

The mining analyst is independent with extensive experience in the industry; formerly with PearTree Securities as a mining analyst and started his career as a sell-side mining analyst with Laurentian Bank Securities (in 2008). Before that, as an independent consultant, he worked with various clients including the Quebec Securities Commission (Autorité des marches financiers), and the New Brunswick Securities Commission where was responsible for applying Regulation NI 43-101. As well, he was a geologist-analyst with the Montreal Exchange (Bourse de Montréal) and managed exploration projects for Cambior, Noranda and SOQUEM.

Québec Nickel Corp is rapidly developing as one of Canada's most exciting nickel sulphide plays with grades approximately 4 - 5 times what is found in the Abitibi region for nickel, along with spectacular elevated copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold.

