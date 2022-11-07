SPECIAL DOWNLOADABLE REPORT : Opportunities in India- France Defense Industry
The free report focuses on the key opportunities in the Indian defence sector and the possible opportunities for forge in OEMs in India Defence Market.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India and France resolved to develop innovative ways for France to become more involved in India's attempts to become "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India) in the fields of sophisticated defense technology, manufacturing, and exports. Since 2018, India and France have maintained an annual discourse on defense at the ministerial level. Regular defense drills are also conducted by the three services (Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force).
One of the successful projects between the two countries is the India Navy Modernization program of Six Scorpene submarines that have been manufactured by the state-owned Mazagon Dockyard Limited (MDL) as part of the "P-75 Scorpene Project" using technology transferred from France as part of the "Make in India Defence market" movement.
The most important development in India and France's defense cooperation has been the purchase of Rafale aircraft. The Intergovernmental Agreement for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft by India in flyaway condition (30 fighter aircraft and 6 trainers) was signed on September 23 in New Delhi. 36 Rafales have now been delivered to India. Through its brand-new trilateral alliance, France has also suggested a joint program for the aircraft. In addition, India is comparing the naval version of the Rafale to Boeing's F/A-18F Super Hornet as it prepares to purchase 30 aircraft for the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, which was commissioned in August. In 2021, France exported $2.13 Billion and prevailed as the single biggest supplier of the Indian military for the year.
According to French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, France wants to be India's "best partner" in enhancing its defense industry and has agreed to share the greatest technologies and tools in line with the expanding "trust" between the two parties. With an investment of over USD 305 million, French aerospace giant Safran has already started the process of building its largest maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad.
The Indian Defense sector was completely opened up to private sector participation. A total of 539 Industrial Licenses have been granted to over 333 Private businesses. 64.09% of the overall budget for capital purchases for the fiscal year 2021–22 has been set aside for domestic capital purchases. The budget for 2021–2022 includes an increase in the capital outlay for the defense of 18.75%.
The Indian Government has announced three lists of initiatives under the "Make in India" initiative: Make I (with the vendor, 90% government support), Make II (prototype development of equipment, systems, or platforms without any government money), and Make III (collaboration with the foreign equipment manufacturer for production in India).
Make-I: Under this program, four Army projects are in various phases of development: Indian Light Tanks, Terminal End Secrecy Devices (TESD), Tactical Communication Systems (TCS), and Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICV). The Airborne Electro-Optical Pod with a Ground-Based System, the Airborne Stand-Off Jammer, and the Communication System with Indian Security Protocols are three further Air force projects. The Make I initiatives are supported by the Center, pertinent to the needs of the Indian Armed Forces, and carried out in coordination with local suppliers selected through competitive bidding.
Make-II: These initiatives focus on the production of prototypes, systems, and subsystems, primarily as an alternative to imports or as creative solutions. They are supported by domestic producers. According to government protocol, interesting Indian businesses may submit their offers after making a preliminary evaluation of the Centre's project-specific information.
Currently, seven projects are in the exploring phase, and 68 projects for the Army, Navy and Air force have gotten approval in principle. These include producing instrumentation parts, light trucks, radar systems, detecting systems, and spare parts.
Make-III: In October 2020, the Center also unveiled a Make-III project category. Make-III projects deal with the construction of defense prototypes, systems, and subsystems, much like Make-II projects do. These, however, won't be created or designed locally; instead, they will be produced in India as a substitute for imports. An Indian vendor may form a joint venture with a foreign original equipment manufacturer for these projects.
Recent Developments
In order to enhance joint research and development in the area of Open Hardware, Thales and the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). In this relationship, microprocessors will be designed using open-source components, enabling domestic hardware development and full control over the processor's behaviour to be tailored to software applications, which is not possible with proprietary hardware.
