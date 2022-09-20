Electric Platforms are dominating the race and eVTOL aircraft technology is indispensable for Urban Air Mobility market
Urban Air Mobility is driven by the simplicity of technology and ease of time. However, the infrastructural challenges are far beyond full scale implementation.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Air Mobility (UAM) plans to use highly automated aircraft that fly at lower altitudes within urban and suburban regions to operate and carry people and freight in a safe and effective manner. The ecosystem that makes up UAM will take into account the development and safety of the aircraft, the operational framework, and access to airspace, infrastructure development, and community involvement.
The technological foundation for all commercial passenger drone services is formed by the rapid advancement in electrical propulsion, unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, and 5G communications networks. A proper infrastructure is vital to Urban Air Mobility's wide-area growth, these includes landing pads, charging infrastructures, and maintenance facilities this is one of the key challenges in this market.
Drones are gradually gaining ground as a new kind of transportation. Urban air mobility is anticipated to be a reality in Europe, this is made possible by recent developments in vertical take-off and landing technology, such as electric propulsion and larger batteries. There are numerous ongoing pilot programmes, and some European manufacturers have already submitted certification applications, notably for piloted passenger vehicles.
Success in Africa
The delivery of healthcare to Africa's numerous distant villages is a key challenge due to the continent's topography and poor road infrastructure. However, certain nations are leading the way in a drone service that might help the entire continent thanks to international cooperation.
The first nation to deploy drones to transport blood and other medications to outlying hospitals was Rwanda. The breakthrough resulted from a contract between the government and US drone maker Zipline, which keeps the drones in two facilities in the east African state. The leader in instant logistics, Zipline is the largest commercial autonomous delivery system in the world. The drone delivery provider Zipline and the African e-commerce platform Jumia have announced a partnership to roll out automated, on-demand delivery for e-commerce in Africa. Drones were also used in Tanzania to control the spread of Malaria.
US
Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of the aircraft has moved on to the following phase of development and commercialization. To make sure the programme is on track and the design is mature enough to move on to the next development phase and begin production of long lead time hardware, the PDR is a careful examination of the aircraft design. The PDR outlines every detail of the aircraft's specs and production needs, which are essential prerequisites for determining whether the design is workable for regulatory compliance and viable for commercialization.
To develop a drone-based delivery service across American suburbs, Flytrex has secured USD 40 million. As it waits for regulatory approval, Flytrex is working with Walmart and the restaurant chain Chili's on a number of trials in North Carolina.
European Union
Time savings for users will be one of UAM's key advantages. For instance, a city-to-airport air taxi ride in Paris might be between two and four times faster than driving on a Thursday night during rush hour. Additionally, medical transportation drones might transport equipment or organs more quickly than ambulances.
Use cases most likely to be deployed first (in the EU)
• Airport shuttle
• Sightseeing
• Fixed metropolitan network
• First aid
• Medical supplies
• Delivery to a private property.
France
The electrically driven air taxi made its maiden public flying demonstration in France during the three-minute remote-controlled flight. The Volocopter 2X flew a 500 m course along the Le Bourget Airfield at speeds up to 30 km/h and 30 m high. With this flight, a multi-phase test and market development campaign to safely introduce electric air taxis to the Île-de-France region was initiated in collaboration with the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC - Direction générale de l'aviation civile).
UK
The Future Flight Challenge at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) was awarded £ 10.1 million in funding to CAELUS (Care & Equity - Healthcare Logistics UAS Scotland) and its consortium partners last month. The UK-based drone service firm has extensive experience flying dangerous and medicinal cargo. The business played a key role in the early NHS Scotland trial flights in 2020 and 2021, flying more than 14,000 kilometers in the area to date.
It is evident that Urban Air Mobility will be initially deployed for delivery of medical supplies and ecommerce. As battery and electric propulsion technology develops, UAM systems can be used for application such as air taxi to transport passengers. UAM systems will have to adhere to Aviation and Air Safety regulations and hence will have to undergo rigorous testing and certification to achieve air worthiness of urban air mobility vehicles and gain operational license. UAM infrastructure such as landing pads for eVTOL aircraft and cargo handling for logistics UAMs.
