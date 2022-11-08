Defiance Media Expands Digital Distribution to Audacy App
EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFiance Media is the 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to alternative finance and DeFi lifestyle that eliminates the traditional intermediaries between business and the consumer, becoming one of the most talked-about cultural, economic, and media disruptions of the millennium.
DeFiance Media delivers original content, unscripted series and daily news for a generation defining itself by news and data. Founded by Marc Scarpa, veteran media and technology entrepreneur, DeFiance Media provides TV viewers and digital natives the cultural, financial and lifestyle programming they desire.
As part of the agreement, DeFiance content will be added to the Audacy digital platform, including its app and website.
DeFiance Media is also Available on television via delivery platforms SLING TV, Glewed TV, Local Now, Select TV, Pzaz, Netrange and streaming live on social platforms Twitch, and Twitter in addition to desktop and mobile via www.defiance.tv.
DeFiance Media’s programming curates thought-provoking and entertaining content with inspiring hosts and subject matter experts. The evolutionary programming is available on linear and on demand.
DeFiance Daily: Features daily news coverage of alternative culture, finance and technology delivered every two hours featuring Raxana, the first broadcast television virtual human news anchor.
Culture Conversations: Features exclusive interviews with entrepreneurs and investors from the most prominent conferences and events such as BTC Miami, d10e, Consensus and more.
Anything is Possible: Host Patrick Tsang in conversation with entrepreneurs who share their personal success stories and the processes they employ for innovation and leadership.
The O Show: Host Wendy O shares her take on a wide variety of topics with featured interviews, project reviews, discussion pieces, technical analysis, and market updates. Talks everything crypto every day - Bitcoin, Blockchain, and trading while teaching all the basics.
Money Talks: Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, takes a deep dive into the week’s Bitcoin news along with analyst Natalie Brunell and special executive guests.
“The partnership will further expand DeFiance Media’s offering as a global news brand that meets both the local and global content needs of this growing community of 350M alternative finance evolutionaries” said Marc Scarpa, CEO of DeFiance Media. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the visionary team at Audacy for allowing us the opportunity to bring a fresh voice of alternative finance, culture and technology to its platform and audience”
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund, a Venture Capital that backs DeFiance Media commented, “This partnership with Audacy will not only further strengthen DeFiance Media’s position as a leader in the media space but also facilitate a wider reach of their platform dedicated to the decentralized economy.”
About Audacy
Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).
