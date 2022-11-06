Submit Release
Southbound I-83 is Open to Traffic in Dauphin County

11/06/2022

Detour lifted; northbound I-83 remains closed

Harrisburg, PA –Southbound Interstate 83 is now open to traffic in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. A section of the interstate was closed in both directions Friday night so two damaged beams could be removed from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate. Southbound I-83 detours have been lifted. The bridge, which carries traffic from southbound I-83 to Paxton Street at Exit 45, is open to traffic. 


Work continues on northbound I-83 and detours remain in place. An update will be issued when that side of the interstate opens.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


