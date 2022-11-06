Southbound I-83 is Open to Traffic in Dauphin County
Detour lifted; northbound I-83 remains closed
Harrisburg, PA –Southbound Interstate 83 is now open to traffic in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. A section of the interstate was closed in both directions Friday night so two damaged beams could be removed from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate. Southbound I-83 detours have been lifted. The bridge, which carries traffic from southbound I-83 to Paxton Street at Exit 45, is open to traffic.
Work continues on northbound I-83 and detours remain in place. An update will be issued when that side of the interstate opens.
