Shaftsbury Barracks- MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3003924

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-440-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/6/22 at approximately 1319 hours

STREET: VT Route 346

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Anthony Tamayo

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwich, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/6/22 at approximately 1319 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash in the area of VT Route 346 and Main St. in Pownal. Upon arrival, Tamayo (28) said that he was traveling on VT Route 346 when he lost traction around the bend. Tamayo went off the roadway and struck a tree causing moderate damage to his passenger side front end. The truck was towed due to the damage.

Troopers on the scene were assisted by Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue, and Southern VT Auto.

There was no VCVC issued.

LODGED - N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A