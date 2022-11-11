Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse Welcomes Celebrity Pedicurist Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny to the Rodeo Collection

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse and Chamber of Commerce President Todd Johnson welcome Gloria L. Williams, owner of Footnanny Foot Spa at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Rodeo Collection. Photo: Sheri Determan

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse presents a Certificate of Recognition to Gloria L. Williams, owner of Footnanny Foot Spa at the official grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at the Rodeo Collection. Photo: Sheri Determan

Celebrity Pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, owner of Footnanny Foot Spa gives Beverly Hills Mayor Lilli Bosse a preview of the Footnanny Brand experience. Photo: Platinum Star PR

Entrepreneur Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny gifted the grand opening attendees with the Footnanny Signature Red Bags and Bodynanny products that made Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022. Photo: Sheri Determan

Todd Johnson, President and CEO of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce joins Mayor Lili Bosse at the Footnanny Foot Spa ribbon-cutting ceremony.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Johnson with an intimate crowd of close friends and beauty industry leaders gathered on Friday, Nov. 1 to mark the official grand opening of Footnanny Foot Spa founded by Gloria L. Williams, creator of the Footnanny and Bodynanny brand. Williams' flagship location is the latest business to open at the impressive The Rodeo Collection, one of the most iconic locations to experience "the essence of the best of all the shopping centers of the world” in Beverly Hills, California.

"This was an extraordinary day for me," said Williams. "As Mayor Bosse stated that day was 111 (November 1), those numbers symbolize assertiveness, growth, and newness. I relate to those attributes because my assertiveness brought me to this level, I continue to grow my brand and bring new ways to deliver wellness beyond the pedicure." Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list dropped November 1 and named Williams' latest product, Bodynanny Eucalyptus Sugar Scrub Set.

"Started the day before our very special City Council meeting at a very special ribbon cutting at @footnanny," said Bosse. "Gloria Williams, owner of the Footnanny has you at hello. Her first client to sit in the chair when her doors opened in Beverly Hills was @oprah and the Footnanny products made Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022, 9th year in a row! But now she’s in Beverly Hills! 421 North Rodeo Drive. Great things are happening in Beverly Hills! Welcome to your new home! The Best Is Yet To Come!"

Some of the guests in attendance were Celebrity Stylist Ted Gibson and Celebrity Master Colorist Jason Backe, the founders of Starring by Ted Gibson; Hollywood’s Eyebrow King Damone Roberts; Luxury Celebrity Lash Expert Dionne Phillips, founder of D'Lashes; Emmy Nominated Makeup Artist Valarie Hunt-Darden; Chef Shalamar Lane, owner of My Father's BBQ; TV Host and Actor Jaymes Duke Ballard and a few close friends.

"Establishing my flagship location for Footnanny Foot Spa on Rodeo Drive at the Rodeo Collection in Beverly Hills shows that perseverance for any business after surviving the pandemic and other world crisis works," said Williams.

Footnanny Foot Spa services are available by appointment only. To book, go to:
https://www.fresha.com/a/footnanny-rodeo-foot-spa-beverly-hills-421-n-rodeo-drive-iif0qp3b/booking
Learn more about the Footnanny Brands at www.footnanny.com.

For interviews or more information about the grand opening ceremony, contact Marie Lemelle at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com.

Follow Footnanny on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/footnannybrand/
https://twitter.com/Footnanny
https://www.instagram.com/footnanny/
https://www.youtube.com/user/footnanny

#footnanny #bodynanny #foot #bestpedicures #beauty #healthandwellness #oprah #BeverlyHills #rodeocollection #spa #oprahfavoritethings #instagram #facebook #platinumstarpr

Marie Lemelle
Platinum Star PR
+1 213-276-7827
info@platinumstarpr.com
