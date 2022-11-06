Submit Release
11-06-2022 WORLD-RECORD RUN CONTINUES FOR POWERBALL JACKPOT AT $1.9 BILLION MONDAY

Charleston, W.Va.- The world-record run continues for Powerball after no winners on Saturday’s draw, and the jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion, with a $929.1 million cash value.

“The Powerball jackpot continues to climb in world record status at $1.9 billion, and excitement throughout the country is at a fever pitch,” West Virginia Lottery Assistant Director Randy Burnside said. “I want to encourage all of our West Virginia players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Monday’s jackpot continues to set new world records, tying for the longest consecutive run without a grand prize winner at 41. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania.

West Virginia last had a Powerball jackpot winner in June of 2020, an anonymous prizewinner that claimed $136.4 million.

There were 16 big winners in Saturday’s drawing taking home a million dollar prize, and one ticket in Kentucky claimed a $2 million prize. 219 tickets nationwide won a $50,000 prize, and another 51 tickets with $150,000.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.

