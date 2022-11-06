Submit Release
Unlocking a Pathway to Low-Carbon Transport in African Cities Without Compromising Economic Growth

Rather than Africa’s need for improved mobility presenting a threat to the environment, could it present an opportunity by identifying new and better ways to develop low-carbon transport pathways?

This event is Session 20 of Climate Compatible Growth’s COP27 Side Event with the UK Government’s High Volume Transport Applied Research Programme discussing whether Africa’s need for improved mobility presents a threat to the environment or whether it can present an opportunity to identify new and better ways to develop low-carbon transport pathways.

Day 5 | Fri 11 Nov | 11:00–12:30 UTC+2

Henry Kerali | Member – HVT Technical Advisory Committee; and Former World Bank Country Director; Professor University of Birmingham

Session Format: Panel Discussion

Clive Roberts | University of Birmingham, Head of the School of Engineering
Gary Haq | Stockholm Environment Institute and Dept. of Environment and Geography, University of York
Romanus Opiyo | Stockholm Environment Institute
Bronwen Thornton | Walk 21 Foundation, CEO

