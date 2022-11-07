Hunger Strike: Rotarians and Their Communities Rally to Support Hunger-Relief Programs

Rotary District 5030 is stepping forward to lead the local fight against hunger.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 600,000 people in Washington face food insecurity every day. One-third of them are children. Rising food prices have added pressure on already struggling families and increase the risk that many will go hungry.



Rotary District 5030 is stepping forward to lead the local fight against hunger. The more than 50 district clubs in the greater Seattle area, Harvest Against Hunger, and local hunger-relief programs are joining together and using Our Mayberry’s powerful community fundraising platform to support a fun, Puget Sound wide Rotary Hunger Strike campaign to help those in need.



Using Our Mayberry, Rotarians and others are forming hundreds of teams to compete in raising the most money by November 21, when the Hunger Strike campaign will culminate in a bowling tournament held in multiple locations. But teams need not bowl to compete for many prizes, including three separate seven-day Hawaiian vacations (airfare not included) on the island of Kauai, courtesy of Our Mayberry. Teams have started raising money and the competition is already heating up.



“The Our Mayberry team and our community of partners are excited to come together in the fight against hunger in Western Washington and plan to make this an annual event,” said Chris Nakea, CTO and Co-Founder of Our Mayberry.



Rotary Hunger Strike invites everyone in Western Washington to join with Rotary in this event, including bowling, fundraising, and fun now through November 21, 2022. Anyone can form a fundraising team on Our Mayberry and invite their friends and family to join in combatting hunger in our community. The LIVE bowling event, held at six different bowling alleys, will be live-streamed on Our Mayberry, and the team winners will be crowned on November 21.



The Hunger Strike campaign includes:



- Online fundraising is now through Nov. 21st on Our Mayberry

- Watch the LIVE event on Our Mayberry with live check-ins and interviews with guests and participants

- Bowling for dollars where donors can pledge donations based on the number of pins knocked down

- A real-time leaderboard will show the progress of the teams and clubs. A trophy will be awarded to the club that raises the most money

- Clubs under Assistant Governors (AG) compete with each other

"The need for healthy food continues to be critically high for low-income families and individuals impacted by record inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic,” said David Bobanick, Executive Director of Harvest Against Hunger. “Our hunger relief partners are also stretched to deliver services as higher costs for basic food and trucking reduce the amount of food they can provide."



This event is the first of its kind with multiple clubs engaging in a single fundraiser. Those interested in joining the Hunger Strike can find a Rotary club in their neighborhood by visiting rotaryhungerstrike.org to easily form teams and participate. Non-Rotarians are welcome.



About Rotary 5030

Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization that brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization. Rotary District 5030 represents over 50 clubs throughout Puget Sound and the greater Seattle area.



About Harvest Against Hunger

As both a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a program of Rotary District 5030, Harvest Against Hunger works with farmers, truckers, volunteers, and others to bring valuable skills and resources into hunger relief efforts in communities across Washington state and beyond.



About Our Mayberry

Our Mayberry is a driving force to help small businesses expand their consumer base by tapping into the dedicated audiences of their nonprofit partners while providing a new and sustainable source of funds for nonprofits. The Our Mayberry leadership team has worked with thousands of small businesses and developed leading e-commerce and fintech solutions. www.ourmayberry.com.

