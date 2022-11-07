Technical Framework Expands Cybersecurity Offerings to Serve Home Offices and Individuals

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Managed Services firm Technical Framework announced today that it will expand its services to home offices and individuals interested in improving their digital security.

"For over a decade, we have focused on IT services for the corporate environment, but the pandemic has changed business and cybersecurity, and we intend to adapt accordingly. No organization or household can be secure unless each member is secure," Harris said.

Harris added, "We're now actively focusing on serving home-office users, not only as an ancillary service to a corporation but as a major branch of our services."

Harris said that Technical Framework has recently constructed an extension to its website to include critical information surrounding home-office and personal digital security, including a freely downloadable eBook, at https://personal.TechFramework.com.

Technical Framework is a leading provider of information technology & cybersecurity services to small and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado. The company is committed to providing reliable, trustworthy, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

For more news and information on Technical Framework, please visit www.TechFramework.com.



