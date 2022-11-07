Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,505 in the last 365 days.

UCC Networks and Zoom Unify a 700+ Employee Manufacturer

Zoom Phone Manufacturer Case Study

UCC Networks Logo

UCC Networks estimates a result of $521K (48%) in savings on the total cost of ownership over a 3-year lifecycle from On-Premise PBX.

ORANGE, CA, US, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the largest manufacturers in the country had a vision: unify internal and external communications and enhance the customer journey experience.

The customer had an antiquated on-premise PBX powering both corporate and warehouse employees, but the hardware required yearly upgrades and costly maintenance. The business needed flexibility, scalability, and enhanced features like SMS to empower their workflows and processes.

The Zoom solution consisted of Zoom Phone (both domestically and internationally), Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Webinar.

The combined solution of UCC Networks and Zoom included:
• Preliminary and Location-Specific Discovery
• Assessment and Readiness Review
• Unified communications with Zoom Chat to increase productivity

Key Drivers of Cost Reduction:

• Voice, usage, and maintenance: unlimited usage and support included in the Zoom Phone seat cost removed the per-minute metered rate domestically

• Conferencing and Features: Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinar maximized productivity and scaled business marketing initiatives, including a CPL (Cost per lead) reduction

• Installation and Support: FTE reduction in managing, supporting, and maintaining on-premise PBX equipment, including eliminating licensing and 3rd party contractors

UCC Networks estimates a result of $521K (48%) in savings on the total cost of ownership over a 3-year lifecycle from on-premise PBX.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience.

Oscar Reyes
UCC Networks
+1 714-769-9456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

UCC Networks and Zoom Unify a 700+ Employee Manufacturer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.