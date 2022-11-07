UCC Networks and Zoom Unify a 700+ Employee Manufacturer

UCC Networks estimates a result of $521K (48%) in savings on the total cost of ownership over a 3-year lifecycle from On-Premise PBX.

ORANGE, CA, US, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the largest manufacturers in the country had a vision: unify internal and external communications and enhance the customer journey experience.

The customer had an antiquated on-premise PBX powering both corporate and warehouse employees, but the hardware required yearly upgrades and costly maintenance. The business needed flexibility, scalability, and enhanced features like SMS to empower their workflows and processes.

The Zoom solution consisted of Zoom Phone (both domestically and internationally), Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Webinar.

The combined solution of UCC Networks and Zoom included:

• Preliminary and Location-Specific Discovery

• Assessment and Readiness Review

• Unified communications with Zoom Chat to increase productivity

Key Drivers of Cost Reduction:

• Voice, usage, and maintenance: unlimited usage and support included in the Zoom Phone seat cost removed the per-minute metered rate domestically

• Conferencing and Features: Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinar maximized productivity and scaled business marketing initiatives, including a CPL (Cost per lead) reduction

• Installation and Support: FTE reduction in managing, supporting, and maintaining on-premise PBX equipment, including eliminating licensing and 3rd party contractors

UCC Networks estimates a result of $521K (48%) in savings on the total cost of ownership over a 3-year lifecycle from on-premise PBX.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience.