The 2021-2022 Texas Drought is having major effects 12.7 Million people in Texas are affected by drought, 245 counties with USDA disaster designations, the 19th driest September was in 2022, over the past 128 years, and the 8th driest year to date was in 2022, over the past 128 years.
One of the top foundation repair companies in Arlington Texas is expanding foundation repair services to meet the extreme demand brought on by this epic Texas drought. GL Hunt is now providing Austin Foundation Repair Services, Arlington Foundation Repair Services, Benbrook Foundation Repair Services, Dallas Foundation Repair Services, Fort Worth Foundation Repair Services, Grapevine Foundation Repair Services, Mckinney Foundation Repair Services, Plano Foundation Repair Services, Richland Hills Foundation Repair Services, San Antonio Foundation Repair Services, and Southlake Foundation Repair Services. GL Hunt. G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair was founded in 1987 by Bill Hunt, who had a great passion for serving the members of his community. He started this company with his son Gary Hunt, who has since taken over the duty of running the family office and providing unparalleled customer service. As a family-owned company, you can trust that G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair understands the importance of a safe and comfortable home. That’s why we work tirelessly and use our knowledge, experience, and immense resources to restore your home’s foundation efficiently and effectively.
What causes foundation and slab failure in Arlington Texas?
Foundation Repair in Texas typically is caused by water, too much water can cause foundation failure, or not enough water can cause slab failure. In Texas, the soil gets hot and then dry, the soil tends to shrink and then can develop cracks that do not adequately support the weight of the structure like homes, so then the homeowner experiences settlement. Droughts cause soil to shrink and decouple from the foundations and slabs of houses. This also can lead to the generation of cavities and gaps between the ground and the foundations. This removes the natural support between the ground and the foundation of the house which can lead to cracks and failure of the slab. Cracks will begin to form and increase as gravity continues to push the weight of your home down onto the pockets or gaps that are created but the shrink and erosion of soil.
What Texas Counties are affected by the drought of 2022?
Texas has seen a significant state-wide increase in Foundation and Slab Repair requests due to the 2021-2022 Drought in Texas. According to https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-renews-drought-disaster-declaration-in-october-2022 The following counties have been declared disaster areas: Andrews, Aransas, Archer, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Brazoria, Brazos, Brewster, Brown, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Castro, Childress, Clay, Cooke, Coleman, Collingsworth, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Concho, Coryell, Cottle, Crosby, Dallam, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Delta, Dickens, Eastland, Erath, Falls, Fayette, Fisher, Floyd, Foard, Frio, Gaines, Garza, Gillespie, Glasscock, Gonzales, Grayson, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hamilton, Hansford, Hardeman, Hartley, Haskell, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Howard, Hutchinson, Jack, Jones, Kendall, Kent, Kerr, Kimble, King, Kinney, Knox, Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Lipscomb, Llano, Lubbock, Lynn, Martin, Mason, McCulloch, McLennan, Medina, Menard, Mills, Mitchell, Montague, Montgomery, Moore, Motley, Nolan, Ochiltree, Oldham, Palo Pinto, Parker, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Reagan, Real, Red River, Roberts, Runnels, Schleicher, Scurry, Shackelford, Sherman, Somervell, Stephens, Sterling, Stonewall, Swisher, Taylor, Terry, Tom Green, Travis, Uvalde, Washington, Wichita, Wilbarger, Wilson, Williamson, Yoakum, and Young counties.
How to know if you have a foundation or slab failure?
The symptoms of a slab or foundation crack are
1.) Windows and doors that stick or won't open as easily as they use to.
2.) Cracks in the floor or decoupling of wood boards cracked tiles, or even water coming up from the floor.
3.) Uneven or the bowing floors as they bend.
4.) Typically Zig-Zag cracked or bowed walls
5.) Bowing and rotation of walls `
6.) Zig-Zag or diagonal cracks at the corners of windows and doors or even in the brock around the house.
7.) Cracked or out-of-place molding that is coming loose
8.) Stairs and step cracks both inside and outside of the house
9.) Walls that no longer meet the ceiling and floors
10.) Porches that are decoupling from the house
11.) Chimneys that are separating from the house
12.) Water intrusion in the basement and other low-lying areas of the house.
How to Repair Cracked Slabs and Foundations?
There are many methods to repair cracked slabs and foundations. The following is a short list of some of the options available to homeowners. There are also many ways to prevent foundation and slack cracks.
1.)Epoxy Resin
2.)Foam Jacking
3.)Helical Piers
4.)Masonry Patches
5.)Piling
6.)Sealants
7.)Slabjacking/Mudjacking
8.)Spot Piers
9.)Steel Piers
10.)Water Management
11.)Wrapping Up
What makes the best foundation repair company in Arlington?
The best foundation repair companies in Arlington provide free foundation and slab inspections, Free foundation repair and slab repair estimates, lifetime foundation and slab repair warranties, a wide variety of foundation and slab repair methods, and when possible next day professional service.
