San Antonio Texas Foundation Repair Services Company Expands
San Antonio Texas Foundation Repair Services Company expands to provide foundation and slab repair services during critical drought conditions throughout Texas.
The current Texas drought began in 2021 and has continued into 2022. This year-long drought is continuing to have major effects on over 12.7 Million people in Texas, this includes over 245 counties that the USDA has designations as disaster areas, this has been the 19th driest September in the past 128 years, and the 8th driest year in over the past 128 years.
one of the largest foundation repair companies in San Antonio Texas taking on more employees in all major Texas cities to provide foundation repair services to meet the ever-increasing demand caused by this over-year-long Texas drought. The GL Hunt Foundation Repair Company is currently providing Austin Foundation Repair Services, Arlington Foundation Repair Services, Benbrook Foundation Repair Services, Dallas Foundation Repair Services, Fort Worth Foundation Repair Services, Grapevine Foundation Repair Services, Mckinney Foundation Repair Services, Plano Foundation Repair Services, Richland Hills Foundation Repair Services, San Antonio Texas Foundation Repair Services, and Southlake Foundation Repair Services. The G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair Company was founded in 1987 by Bill Hunt, Bill Hunt was known for his passion for serving members of his community. The company was formed with the assistance of his son Gary Hunt, Gary has now taken over the duty of running the family business and providing customers with services they can rely on when they need foundation support. This family-owned foundation, The GL Hunt Slab Repair company is focused on making the foundation and slab repair process as smooth and easy as possible.
What causes foundation and slab failure in San Antonio Texas?
Foundation and Slab failure in Texas is typically caused by water, sometimes large volumes of water can cause foundation failure, or in the case of a drought, not enough water can cause slab and foundation cracks. The Texas soil is known for producing harsh environments for house foundations and slabs. The sand, clay, and rocks can get very hot and then dry quickly, this tends to shrink which then can develop cracks that do not adequately support the weight of the homes on the foundations and slabs, this leads to foundation and slab settlement. Texas is known for its droughts that cause the soil to shrink and disconnect from the foundations and slabs of houses. This also can lead to the creation of holes and gaps between the ground and the slabs. This removes the natural soil between the ground and the foundation of the house which can lead to cracks and failure of the slab. fractures will begin to form and increase as gravity continues to push the weight of your home down onto the pockets or gaps that are created but the shrink and erosion of ground.
What Texas Counties are affected by the drought of 2022?
The following Texas Counties have been added to the affected drought areas of texas for the years 2021-2022 Drought in Texas. According to https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-renews-drought-disaster-declaration-in-october-2022 The following counties have been declared disaster areas: Andrews, Aransas, Archer, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Brazoria, Brazos, Brewster, Brown, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Castro, Childress, Clay, Cooke, Coleman, Collingsworth, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Concho, Coryell, Cottle, Crosby, Dallam, Dallas, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Delta, Dickens, Eastland, Erath, Falls, Fayette, Fisher, Floyd, Foard, Frio, Gaines, Garza, Gillespie, Glasscock, Gonzales, Grayson, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hamilton, Hansford, Hardeman, Hartley, Haskell, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Howard, Hutchinson, Jack, Jones, Kendall, Kent, Kerr, Kimble, King, Kinney, Knox, Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Lipscomb, Llano, Lubbock, Lynn, Martin, Mason, McCulloch, McLennan, Medina, Menard, Mills, Mitchell, Montague, Montgomery, Moore, Motley, Nolan, Ochiltree, Oldham, Palo Pinto, Parker, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Reagan, Real, Red River, Roberts, Runnels, Schleicher, Scurry, Shackelford, Sherman, Somervell, Stephens, Sterling, Stonewall, Swisher, Taylor, Terry, Tom Green, Travis, Uvalde, Washington, Wichita, Wilbarger, Wilson, Williamson, Yoakum, and Young counties.
How to know if a home has a foundation or slab failure?
The symptoms of a slab or foundation crack are
1.) Windows and doors that stick or won't open as easily as they use to are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
2.) Cracks in the floor or decoupling of wood boards cracked tiles, or even water coming up from the floor are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
4.) Typically Zig-Zag cracked or bowed walls are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
5.) Bowing and rotation of walls are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
6.) Zig-Zag or diagonal cracks at the corners of windows and doors or even in the brock around the house are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
7.) Cracked or out-of-place molding that is coming loose is usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
8.) Stairs and step cracks both inside and outside of the house are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
9.) Walls that no longer meet the ceiling and floors are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
10.) Porches that are decoupling from the house are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
11.) Chimneys that are separating from the house are usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
12.) Water intrusion in the basement and other low-lying areas of the house is usually a symptom associated with foundation and slab cracks.
How to Repair Cracked Slabs and Foundations?
There are many methods to repair cracked slabs and foundations. The following is a short list of some of the options available to homeowners. There are also many ways to prevent foundation and slack cracks.
1.)Slab Repair Epoxy Resin
2.)Slab Repair Foam Jacking
3.)Slab Repair Helical Piers
4.)Slab Repair Masonry Patches
5.)Slab Repair Piling
6.)Slab Repair Sealants
7.)Slab Repair Slabjacking/Mudjacking
8.)Slab Repair Spot Piers
9.)Slab Repair Steel Piers
10.)Slab Repair Water Management
11.)Slab Repair Wrapping Up
What makes the best foundation repair company in San Antonio Texas?
The best foundation repair companies in San Antonio provide free foundation and slab inspections, Free foundation repair and slab repair estimates, lifetime foundation and slab repair warranties, a wide variety of foundation and slab repair methods, and when possible next day professional service.
Best San Antonio Texas Foundation Repair Company