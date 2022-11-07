Dallas Texas Foundation Repair Services Company Expands
Dallas Texas Foundation Repair Services Company Expands to service slab repair all over Texas meeting demand caused by the worst September drought in 129 years.
The Texas Droughts of 2021-2022 Texas has left 12.7 Million people in Texas affected, over 245 counties according to USDA disaster designations, this is the 19th driest September in 2022 over the past 128 years, and this is the 8th driest year to date was in 2022 over the past 128 years.
A top slab repair company in Dallas Texas is growing its foundation repair services to assist with the demand brought by the 2022 Texas drought. The GL Hunt Foundation Repair Company is now providing Austin Texas Foundation Repair Services, Arlington Texas Foundation Repair Services, Benbrook Texas Foundation Repair Services, Dallas Texas Foundation Repair Services, Fort Worth Texas Foundation Repair Services, Grapevine Texas Foundation Repair Services, Mckinney Texas Foundation Repair Services, Plano Texas Foundation Repair Services, Richland Texas Hills Foundation Repair Services, San Antonio Texas Foundation Repair Services, and Southlake Texas Foundation Repair Services. The GL Hunt. Foundation Repair Company was founded in 1987 by Bill Hunt, His passion for serving the members of his community led to one of the largest foundation repair companies in Texas. The slab repair company was expanded under his son Gary Hunt, who has been operating the family office to provide excellent customer support. Like many family-owned companies, trust is at the forefront of the G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair company. Our Foundation Repair Specialists understand how important it is to have a safe and comfortable home.
What causes foundation and slab failure in Dallas Texas?
Foundation cracks and slab cracks in Texas are typically caused by water, either too much water can cause foundation failure, or it can be not enough water that can cause slab failure. In Texas, the soil gets heated and then the soil dries out, the soil then tends to shrink which then can causes cracks which do not adequately support the foundations or slabs the weight of the structure like homes, This can lead to the homeowner experiencing settlement. Droughts usually cause soil to shrink and decouple from the foundations and slabs of Texas houses. This usually leads to the creation of pockets and gaps between the ground and the foundations of structures. This process of expanding and contracting soils removes the ground support between the slab and the foundation of the house which can lead to cracks and failure of the slab. The slab cracks will begin to form and increase in size as pressure from gravity continues to push downward putting the weight of the home down onto the pockets or gaps that are created but the shrinking and erosion of soil.
What Texas Counties are affected by the drought of 2022?
Texas has seen a significant state-wide increase in Foundation and Slab Repair requests due to the 2021-2022 Drought in Texas. According to https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-renews-drought-disaster-declaration-in-october-2022 The following counties have been declared disaster areas: Andrews, Aransas, Archer, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Brazoria, Brazos, Brewster, Brown, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Castro, Childress, Clay, Cooke, Coleman, Collingsworth, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Concho, Coryell, Cottle, Crosby, Dallam, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Delta, Dickens, Eastland, Erath, Falls, Fayette, Fisher, Floyd, Foard, Frio, Gaines, Garza, Gillespie, Glasscock, Gonzales, Grayson, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hamilton, Hansford, Hardeman, Hartley, Haskell, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Howard, Hutchinson, Jack, Jones, Kendall, Kent, Kerr, Kimble, King, Kinney, Knox, Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Lipscomb, Llano, Lubbock, Lynn, Martin, Mason, McCulloch, McLennan, Medina, Menard, Mills, Mitchell, Montague, Montgomery, Moore, Motley, Nolan, Ochiltree, Oldham, Palo Pinto, Parker, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Reagan, Real, Red River, Roberts, Runnels, Schleicher, Scurry, Shackelford, Sherman, Somervell, Stephens, Sterling, Stonewall, Swisher, Taylor, Terry, Tom Green, Travis, Uvalde, Washington, Wichita, Wilbarger, Wilson, Williamson, Yoakum, and Young counties.
How to know if a home has a foundation or slab crack?
The symptoms of a slab or foundation crack are
1.) Windows and doors that stick or won't open as easily as they use to can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
2.) Cracks in the floor or decoupling of wood boards cracked tiles, or even water coming up from the floor can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
3.) Uneven or bowing floors as they bend can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
4.) Typically Zig-Zag cracked or bowed walls can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
5.) Bowing and rotation of walls can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
6.) Zig-Zag or diagonal cracks at the corners of windows and doors or even in the brock around the house can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
7.) Cracked or out-of-place molding that is coming loose can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
8.) Stairs and step cracks both inside and outside of the house can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
9.) Walls that no longer meet the ceiling and floors can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
10.) Porches that are decoupling from the house can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
11.) Chimneys that are separating from the house can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
12.) Water intrusion in the basement and other low-lying areas of the house can be a sign of a cracked slab or foundation.
How to Repair Cracked Foundations and Slabs?
There are many methods to repair cracked foundations and slabs. The following is a short list of some of the options available to homeowners. There are also many ways to prevent foundation and slack cracks.
1.)Foundation Repair Epoxy Resin
2.)Foundation Repair Foam Jacking
3.)Foundation Repair Helical Piers
4.)Foundation Repair Masonry Patches
5.)Foundation Repair Piling
6.)Foundation Repair Sealants
7.)Foundation Repair Slabjacking/Mudjacking
8.)Foundation Repair Spot Piers
9.)Foundation Repair Steel Piers
10.)Foundation Repair Water Management
11.)Foundation Repair Wrapping Up
What makes the best foundation repair company in Dallas?
The best foundation repair companies in Dallas provide the free foundation and slab inspections, Free foundation repair and slab repair estimates, lifetime foundation and slab repair warranties, a wide variety of foundation and slab repair methods, and when possible next day professional service.
