Mobilizations in Five Cities of Quebec to Demand A Truly Inclusive Regularization Program for Undocumented Migrants

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Thirty community and labour organizations are coming together, supported by numerous academic, religious and business groups and individuals, to demand the implementation of a truly inclusive program for the regularization of non-status migrants. As part of the "Quebec Day for the Regularization of Non-status Migrants", mobilizations are taking place in Montreal, Quebec City, Rimouski, Sherbrooke and Chicoutimi, where organizations are calling on the governments of Canada and Quebec to make a concrete commitment to this process, in collaboration with civil society.

For a Truly Inclusive Program

The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will submit in the coming weeks a draft regularization program for non-status migrants to the provincial governments and the federal cabinet. The organizations involved in this day of mobilization are demanding the implementation of a truly inclusive regularization program in Canada and Quebec.

"In Canada, the absence or precariousness of an immigration status puts hundreds of thousands of people in a situation of extreme vulnerability, affecting their right to security, health, housing, and an adequate standard of living, to mention but a few. This is a situation that leads to serious human rights violations. Both the Quebec and Canadian governments have a responsibility to protect and respect the rights of these people and must immediately put in place a comprehensive, inclusive and accessible regularization program that will grant permanent residence to all non-status people," said Ms. Laurence Guénette, coordinator of the Ligue des droits et libertés.

In the same vein, Ms. Camille Bonenfant, a community organizer of the Migrant Justice Clinic, argues that "we strongly believe in access to justice, and justice is about the implementation of rights. There is no more effective and equitable way to ensure that the rights of marginalized migrants are respected than to give them status. Permanent residency would finally allow them to live fully in dignity."

Ms. Stéphanie Valois and Mr. Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, respectively president and outgoing president of the Quebec Immigration Lawyers Association (AQAADI) also state that "AQAADI fully supports a broad and generous program to regularize the status of immigrants with precarious status in Canada. Indeed, we have before us an historic opportunity to end the unparalleled distress caused by living on the margins, without immigration status, at the mercy of instability and without a social safety net. We believe that compassion and human dignity must be at the heart of this new program, which will also ensure that the invaluable economic, cultural, professional, community and social contributions of these people to Canada are sustained."

Mobilizations in Five Cities of Quebec

According to organizations working with these populations, people with precarious status or without status are increasingly present in Quebec, not only in Montreal but also in various regions of Quebec. In this context, activities are being organized in five Quebec cities. In Rimouski, a rally has already been held on November 5, and two rallies are taking place on November 6 in Montreal and Quebec City respectively. On the same date, two workshops on the regularization of non-status people are being organized in Chicoutimi and Sherbrooke respectively.

"In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of people with temporary status in our region, some of whom have lost their status as a result of abuse by their employers. People can become non-status because of the lack of public protection, and this is a widespread phenomenon in regions across Quebec. This is not acceptable," says Florian Freuchet, a community organizer for the Immigrant Workers Centre in Bas-Saint-Laurent, explaining the reason for organizing the event in Rimouski.

"Movements in Quebec are very often at the forefront of struggles for justice. Once again, it is our society here, especially undocumented people, their neighbours and colleagues, who have come to build a movement and have pushed the government of Canada to start this path for the sake of all. Because regularization moves us towards the ideal where everyone lives freely and with dignity in Canada," argues Ms. Samira Jasmin, a member of Solidarity Across Borders.

In these struggles, labour unions are also involved. "It is important that Quebec workers be involved in supporting non-status migrants. We are concerned that people without immigration status may be exploited in deplorable working conditions and that they must work in great precariousness to survive. By granting them a status, they will be able to earn a more decent living and it will be much easier to intervene to protect their rights. On behalf of the labour union federations, we are joining our voice in solidarity with this mobilization," said Mr. Luc Vachon, President of the Centrale des syndicats démocratiques.

The signatory organizations confirm their willingness to continue the struggle for regularization. "This weekend, we, non-status people and our allies, are mobilizing across Quebec. But this is only the beginning of our mobilizations. Behind us, there are more people supporting our cause, and even many employers and their groups have expressed their support. In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to fight together for a truly inclusive regularization program in Canada and Quebec," says Ms. Nina Gonzalez, a member of the Immigrant Workers Centre.

About

These activities are organized in collaboration with

1) Amnistie internationale Canada francophone

2) Association québécoise des avocats et avocates en droit de l'immigration (AQAADI)

3) Carrefour d'animation et de participation à un monde ouvert (CAPMO)

4) Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD)

5) Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ)

6) Immigrant Workers Centre (IWC)

7) Centre justice et foi (CJF)

8) Migrant Justice Clinic

9) Collectif de lutte et d'action contre le racisme (CLAR)

10) Collectif Églantine

11) Collectif La Camarine

12) Comité d'action de Parc-Extension (CAPE)

13) Comité d'action des personnes sans statut (CAPSS)

14) Conseil central de Québec–Chaudière-Appalaches–CSN (CCQCA–CSN)

15) Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain–CSN (CCMM–CSN)

16) Conseil régional FTQ Montréal métropolitain (CRFTQMM)

17) Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN)

18) Debout pour la dignité

19) Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ)

20) Illusion Emploi de l'Estrie

21) Inter-Elles

22) L'Écho des femmes de la Petite Patrie

23) Le Québec c'est nous aussi

24) Ligue des droits et libertés (LDL)

25) Médecins du Monde Canada

26) Migrante Québec

27) PINAY

28) Réseau d'aide aux travailleuses et travailleurs migrants agricoles du Québec (RATTMAQ)

29) Solidarity Across Borders (SAB)

30) Table de concertation des organismes au service des personnes réfugiées et immigrantes (TCRI)

